Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, August 24 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or is it a repeat? Here's everything to know about the August 24 episode's Host and Musical Guest.

Back in May 2024, Saturday Night Live closed out its stellar 49th season with a string of standout shows hosted by Dua Lipa, Maya Rudolph, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Even though the sketch series might be currently on summer hiatus, members of the SNL Season 49 cast recently traveled to the City of Lights to talk about the upcoming Season 50 during the recent 2024 Paris Olympics.

Outside of that exciting trip, the cast and crew also received critical nods from the Television Academy. The show earned 18 Emmy nominations for the 2023-2024 season, including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series. SNL cast members and Hosts also received recognition for standout work, with Bowen Yang nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Maya Rudolph earned a nom in Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her hosting gig on May 11, and Kristen Wiig was nominated in the same category for her April 6 episode. April 13 Host Ryan Gosling also received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, which also happened to be the highest-rated episode of the 2023-2024 season.

As we patiently await Season 50 updates, fans might be wondering: Is SNL new tonight?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, August 24, 2024?

No.

NBC will re-air the SNL November 11, 2023 episode hosted by Timothée Chalamet with Musical Guest boygenius.

This was the second time the Wonka star hosted SNL, and he brought back two memorable characters from his 2020 episode: The proud owner of a Tiny Horse (now living in a dystopian world in which Tiny Horse is now Giant Horse), and rapper SmokeCheddaThaAssGetta from "Rap Roundtable."

This episode also featured Chalamet and the members of boygenius as sleep demon versions of Australian "Rush" singer and actor Troye Sivan — who was in "pure shock" upon seeing himself impersonated in the "Troye Sivan Sleep Demon" sketch.

As SNL heads into its 50th(!) season in fall 2024, mark your calendars for another big night celebrating moments from the show's long and storied history: A three-hour primetime special is coming on Sunday, February 16, on NBC.

Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California; Boygenius performs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday October 3, 2023. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

If you want to see all the action live, check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience Season 50 in person. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

