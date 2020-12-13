A host (Ego Nwodim) moderates a panel on hip-hop featuring Questlove, Queen Latifah (Punkie Johnson) and a rap duo (Timothée Chalamet, Pete Davidson).
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl rap roundtable, Saturday night live rap roundtable, Timothée Chalamet, pete davidson, ego nwodim, Questlove, punkie johnson, Queen Latifah, hip hop culture, yeet, the matrix, kia, tiktok, tiktok rappers, soundcloud rappers
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.