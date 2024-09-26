Find out when and where to watch SVU to keep up with Benson and the squad.

We are just one week away from the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and fans are pumped.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

Season 25 was historic for Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and company. As Hargitay said in an interview with Hemisphere magazine, "[Twenty-five seasons] has given us this very unique opportunity to do something unprecedented. It's the longest-running show in history, and it's not by accident that Benson's progression mirrors the exact evolution of women in broader society. She's kind of the greatest feminist character ever, in that way... She rose up through the ranks, became a leader, and now captain — all while being a mother. Let's see how far we can take it, you know?"

Fans will soon learn where SVU is headed in the new season. Read, below, more details on when new episodes start.

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Det. Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Noah Porter Benson (Ryan Buggle), Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Episode 1. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight? (September 26, 2024) Unfortunately not, but we're almost there! The return of Law & Order Thursdays is just a week away, and the SVU cast is back on-set filming Season 26. "I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider following the Season 25 wrap party. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Trial Division Chief Heidi Russell (Kate Loprest), A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Episode 13. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? Law & Order: SVU Season 26 premieres Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC. The show will occupy its normal weekly times slot: Thursdays at 9/8c. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The log line for the Season 26 premiere ("Fractured") reads, "The SVU investigates a brutal attack on a group of law students; Benson hopes the discovery of a hidden camera will crack the case open; Carisi's best chance at conviction is catching the defendant in a lie."

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Episode 13. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC