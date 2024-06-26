Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (June 26, 2024)

Mikami and Novak Help a Kid Who Was Shot by His Friend | Chicago Fire | NBC

After saying goodbye to several Firehouse 51 fan favorites in Season 12 of Chicago Fire, viewers can't wait for the NBC nail-biter to return.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) are looking at an entirely new lineup within the firehouse. Still, they have excelled at holding down the fort amid an era of change. Ahead of Season 12's finale, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman gave NBC Insider an idea of what would come in Season 13.

"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman told us. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"

Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire return on NBC.

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? New episodes of Chicago Fire will return when Season 13 premieres. Chicago Fire will occupy its regular time slot of Wednesdays at 9/8c this fall. Stay tuned for an official Season 13 premiere date. RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details In a March 2024 NBC Insider interview with Hanako Greensmith, Firehouse 51's reigning Paramedic In Charge described Chicago Fire's most recent season as "bittersweet, emotional, and supportive." “With people leaving, there's been this kind of wonderful passing of the baton…" Greensmith explained. "I think there's a lot of elements of people leaving and allowing space for others to step forward, and yeah, I think that’s beautiful.”

