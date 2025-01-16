Be on the lookout for Alan Cumming's latest Scotland-inspired look.

Is a New Episode of The Traitors on Tonight (January 16, 2025)?

Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition series The Traitors returned for a thrilling third season on January 9 with a whopping three-episode premiere. But does that mean fans will have to wait longer than anticipated for new episodes to hit the streaming service? Read on to learn more.

Is a new episode of The Traitors on tonight (January 16, 2025)? Yes! Season 3, Episode 4 of The Traitors will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Here's what happened in The Traitors Season 3 premiere

And there are sure to be plenty of new thrills to come. In the first three episodes of the season, host Alan Cumming put our reality celebs through the wringer. This season's challenges — which already included a race against time across a stormy loch and a demon clown-infested maze of doors from hell — are more brutal than ever before, but something tells us we ain't seen nothing yet.

The first three episodes also saw two surprise additions to the players' ranks (Wes Bergmann and Derrick Levasseur) and four eliminations; two players (Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan) were murdered by the Traitors and two (Tony Vlachos and Wells Adams) were banished by their fellow Faithful after having been mistaken as dastardly Traitors.

Will the Faithful improve their game in the coming episodes?

Robyn Dixon and Alan Cumming appear on The Traitors Season 3 Episode 2 "Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Cold". Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

When NBC Insider spoke with the recently eliminated Tony Vlachos, he told us that players Dylan Efron and Jeremy Collins are the people to watch out for moving forward.

"Jeremy was on point with [saying] Danielle [was suspicious]. There was a point in the car when he started talking about Danielle when we were coming back from a mission," Tony said. "He's like, 'Hey, I really think Danielle, she's acting sus.' Bob the Drag Queen was in the Land Rover, too, and he started turning colors. So that was the first time I was like, 'Oh, whoa! Jeremy, did you just hit a nerve?'"

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.