How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans on Big Ten Saturday Night

It's Big Ten Saturday Night... live from Hollywood!

While it may still seem odd to see a Big Ten matchup between longtime Pac 12 rivals USC and UCLA, with realignment sweeping the nation, that's exactly what this weekend's West Coast rivalry holds. Week 13 of Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock brings the venerable conference's two newcomers (along with Oregon and Washington) to the West Coast, specifically to Rose Bowl Stadium in (Hollywood-adjacent) Pasadena, California.

While neither team is exactly where they want to be at this point in the college football season, the records don’t really matter when you’re talking about the USC vs. UCLA rivalry game, which dates all the way back to 1929. Here's what you need to know!

What time does the USC vs. UCLA college football game kickoff on NBC and Peacock this weekend? On Saturday, November 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET, the USC Trojans visit the UCLA Bruins for Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock.

Where to watch USC vs. UCLA college football game? The USC vs. UCLA game will air exclusively on NBC, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to know about USC vs UCLA Big Ten college football game on NBC and Peacock

It's been an up and down season for head coach Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans, who currently reside in the 12th spot in the Big Ten standings, with a 5-5 overall record but just a 3-5 record in conference. Still, there's time yet to save the season, and that starts with a win over rival UCLA on Saturday. And it's not like they don't have the talent, with QB Miller Moss putting up 2,555 passing yards already, and the team averaging a stout 30.3 points per game. He's got plenty of targets too, including running backs Jo’Quavious Marks and Quinten Joyner, as well as receivers Makai Lemon, Zachariah Branch, and Ja’Kobi Lane.

As for head coach DeShaun Foster's UCLA Bruins, there's lots of room for improvement, with the team tied with USC for 12th in the Big Ten with a similar 3-5 in-conference record, but just a 4-6 overall record. Still, there's talent on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense, where QB Ethan Garbers leads the charge, alongside running backs Tomarion Harden and Jalen Berger, tight end Moliki Matavao, and wide receiver Logan Loya. Alas, the Bruins have had trouble scoring, averaging just 18.8 points per game, while opponents have put up 27.1. But of course, you can throw out all those numbers come Saturday, when the nearly-century-long rivalry resumes in earnest.

We'll see how the math adds up this Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET, when USC plays UCLA exclusively on NBC and Peacock!