Where to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes on NBC & Peacock

For these two traditional Big Ten football powerhouses, it all comes down to a Thanksgiving Weekend scramble to ascend the bowl-eligible pecking order. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to close out their regular-season schedules with stakes that don’t just include conference bragging rights, but also a chance to climb higher among this year’s list of bowl-bound teams.

Along with a November 30 cross-state rivalry between Washington and Oregon, this weekend’s Nebraska-Iowa matchup is one of two Big Ten college football games sending off the 2024 regular season on NBC and Peacock. Both the ‘Huskers and the Hawkeyes will carry winning records into the contest, with plenty more to play for still on the line.

What time does the Nebraska vs. Iowa college football game kick off on NBC and Peacock? While fans are still munching on leftover turkey (or perhaps just recovering from a long day of Black Friday shopping), the Nebraska Cornhuskers will travel to Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium on Friday, November 29 to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in a game with a kickoff time set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Heinrich Haarberg #10 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs for a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo: Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Where can you watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten college football game? The Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten conference game will be broadcast live exclusively on NBC, while streaming simultaneously on Peacock.

What to know about the Nebraska vs Iowa Big Ten college football game on NBC and Peacock

Friday’s ‘Huskers-Hawkeyes game marks the 55th in the two teams’ history. This year, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is protecting a 7-4 overall record (5-3 in conference) to close out his 26th regular season with the Hawkeyes. A quartet of losses this season against Iowa State, Ohio State, Michigan State, and UCLA have probably shut the door on Iowa’s chance at a berth in the 12-team college football playoff. But with in-conference wins over bowl-eligible Minnesota and Washington, the Hawkeyes still have their sights set on a bowl game that could fall somewhere enviably close to New Year’s Day.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has made headway this year under second-season head coach Matt Rhule. After finishing his first campaign last season with a 5-7 record, Rhule has the Cornhuskers in bowl game contention this year, thanks to a 6-5 record (3-5 in conference) — highlighted by a huge Week 2 win over Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. For Nebraska, the bottom line is that they’re already bowl eligible, even before facing off against the slightly-favored Hawkeyes this weekend. But a win against Iowa could put a huge punctuation mark on the Cornhuskers’ 2024 season, while cementing the narrative that one of college football’s most revered traditional powers might just be making progress down a long-term path toward resurgence.

