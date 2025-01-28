Where to Watch Dog Man: Is the New Movie in Theaters or Streaming?

After months of anticipation, we are just days away from the wide theatrical debut of DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man.

An adaptation of the bestselling novels by Captain Underpants author Dav Pilkey, the animated feature centers around a crime-fighting hybrid of — what else? — dog and man boasts an all-star cast comprised of Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher, Lil Rel Howery, Ricky Gervais, and more.

“The movie is incredibly funny, with plenty of silly and wacky moments, but, like all great stories, it has heart,” writer-director Peter Hastings (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) states in the film's production notes. “These moments of humor and heartfelt emotion coexist naturally in the story. Dav’s books introduce these emotional layers subtly, and our challenge was to bring them to the forefront while staying true to the characters and their journeys. We’ve explored themes of friendship, redemption and the idea that everyone has the potential to be a hero. These emotional threads are what elevate the story to something truly special."

Where can you watch Dog Man? Dog Man opens exclusively in theaters everywhere this Friday, January 31. Click here for tickets.

What is Dog Man rated? Dog Man is rated PG "for some action and rude humor," according to FilmRatings.

Who stars in Dog Man? Dog Man features the all-star voice talents of writer-director Peter Hastings as Dog Man; Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) as Petey; newcomer Lucas Hopkins Calderon as Li'l Petey; Lil Rey Howery (Get Out) as Chief; Isla Fischer (Wolf Like Me) as Sarah Hatoff; Poppy Liu (Hacks) as Butler; Stephen Root (Office Space) as Grampa; Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) as Seamus; Ricky Gervais (The Invention of Lying) as Flippy; Luenell (Block Party) as Milly; Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live) as Mayor; Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live) as Realtor; Rahnuma Panthaky (Night Swim) as Doctor; and Maggie Wheeler (Friends) as Nurse.

Dog Man (Peter Hastings), Doctor (Rahnuma Panthaky), Nurse (Maggie Wheeler) and Officer Knight (Peter Hastings) in DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man, directed by Peter Hastings. Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

What is the movie Dog Man about? Framed as a story-within-a-story spinoff set inside the lore of DreamWorks’ Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017), Dog Man is a fun (and funny!) animated story of a police officer and his faithful canine companion who end up being fused together (thanks, science!) after they’re injured in the field.

With the body of a human and the head of a dog, Dog Man tries to stand out in his new hybrid police role by sniffing out the no-good deeds of Petey the Cat, who only doubles the trouble by forging an equally-villainous clone of himself named L’il Petey. But after L’il Petey turns up missing, both Dog Man and Petey form an unexpected alliance to get to the bottom of the dastardly cat-napping.