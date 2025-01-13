Dog Man: Everything to Know About New DreamWorks Animation Film Starring Pete Davidson

What do you get when you combine man and man's best friend? Well, you get one hell of a crimefighter.

That's the premise of Dreamworks Animation's next theatrical release, Dog Man, which hits the big screen Friday, January 31 (click here for tickets). Based on the bestselling novel series by Captain Underpants author Dav Pilkey, the film was written and directed by Peter Hastings (co-developer and executive producer of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants TV show).

“DreamWorks Animation was the ideal choice because they did a stellar job creating the Captain Underpants movie,” Pilkey states in the production notes. “Because Dog Man is part of the same universe, I decided it would be best for this movie to be with the DreamWorks Animation family, too."

“Dav Pilkey’s unique blend of humor and heart has clearly struck a chord with readers worldwide,” adds DreamWorks Animation president Margie Cohn. “After the success of Captain Underpants, we knew Dog Man had the potential to be something truly special. We’ve assembled an incredible team, led by Peter Hastings, to ensure we’re not just adapting the books, but creating an experience that will captivate longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

What is Dog Man about? A light-hearted nod to the likes of The Six Million Dollar Man and RoboCop, Dog Man tells the story of a police officer and his trusty canine companion who are scientifically fused together after they're injured on the job. Hoping to impress the Chief, Dog Man foils the machinations of Petey, a whiskered antagonist who makes a clone of himself: Li'l Petey. After all, two villains are better than one. But enemies soon become allies when Petey's diminutive copy is cat-napped by a common foe.

"The movie is incredibly funny, with plenty of silly and wacky moments, but, like all great stories, it has heart,” teases Hastings. “These moments of humor and heartfelt emotion coexist naturally in the story. Dav’s books introduce these emotional layers subtly, and our challenge was to bring them to the forefront while staying true to the characters and their journeys. We’ve explored themes of friendship, redemption, and the idea that everyone has the potential to be a hero. These emotional threads are what elevate the story to something truly special.”

Who stars in Dog Man? Dog Man features the all-star voice talents of writer-director Peter Hastings as the titular protagonist; Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) as Petey, Dog Man's feline arch-nemesis; newcomer Lucas Hopkins Calderon as Li'l Petey, the villain's kitten clone; Lil Rey Howery (Get Out) as the police Chief; Isla Fischer (Wolf Like Me) as Sarah Hatoff, an intrepid reporter; Poppy Liu (Hacks) as Butler, Petey's assistant; Stephen Root (Office Space) as Grampa, Petey's old and irascible father; Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) as Seamus, Sarah's reliable cameraman; and Ricky Gervais (The Invention of Lying) as Flippy, a psychokinetic fish with a villainous past.

How to watch Dog Man in theaters

Produced by Karen Foster (How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit Untamed), Dog Man arrives exclusively on the big screen Friday, January 31.