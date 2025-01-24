Dog Man: Cast & Characters Guide to DreamWorks Animation's Captain Underpants Spinoff

The Best of Pete Davidson on The Tonight Show

DreamWorks fetched an all-star cast for its big screen adaptation of Dav Pilkey's bestselling novels.

For its big screen adaptation of author Dav Pilkey's bestselling Dog Man books, DreamWorks Animation fetched an all-star cast, including the likes of Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher, Lil Rel Howery, and Ricky Gervais.

That's a lot of talent for a movie about a guy who gets fused with a dog, but one can spare no expense when it comes to the wildly popular Captain Underpants mythos — from which Dog Man originated. In fact, the hit Dog Man novels are actually framed as an original comic strip by those two lovable ne'er-do-wells of Captain Underpants fame: George and Harold Hutchins.

Without further ado, let's take a look at what familiar voices you'll be hearing in the new Dog Man movie, hitting theaters January 31.

The cast and characters of DreamWorks' Dog Man movie, explained

Peter Hastings as Dog Man

Dog Man (Peter Hastings) appears in Dog Man (2025); A portrait of Peter Hastings. Photo: Universal Pictures

A miracle of modern — or perhaps mad — science, the titular protagonist comes into being when a police officer and K-9 are injured on the job whilst trying to diffuse a bomb. He may chase his own tail on occasion, but make no mistake: this combination of dog and man is all hero.

“Dog Man’s unwavering loyalty and infectious enthusiasm are matched only by his sharp investigative skills and his dedication to justice," Hastings says in the film's production notes. "He’s the kind of hero who’ll chase down a lead with the same gusto as he’d chase a frisbee, making him not just a great cop, but a true friend to all. And let’s face it, his ability to sniff out clues gives him a definite edge in crime-solving."

Where you've seen and/or heard Hastings before: Mr. Hastings is less-known for his acting and more associated with his role as producer on a number of DreamWorks Animation television spinoffs like Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.

Pete Davidson as Petey the Cat

Petey The Cat (Pete Davidson) appears in Dog Man (2025); Pete Davidson attends the All In: Comedy About Love By Simon Rich Gala Performance at Hudson Theatre on December 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Universal Pictures;Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Dog Man's arch-nemesis, Petey sees life as a competition to not only win, but completely dominate. His evil exterior, however, is merely a brittle facade hiding deep emotional trauma stemming from the fact that his father didn't care much for him.

“Petey is a complicated character,” Davidson explains. “He’s like your average guy who wants to be bad but, deep down, knows he should do the right thing. His flaws and tough past make him relatable. Even though he’s got this dark side, what really comes through is his desire to be loved.”

Where you've seen and/or heard Davidson before: Saturday Night Live, Bupkis, The King of Staten Island

Lucas Hopkins Calderon as Li'l Petey

Lil Petey (Lucas Hopkins Calderon) appears in a scene from Dog Man (2025); Lucas Hopkins Calderon behind the scenes for the making of Dog Man (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

The Mini-Me to Petey's Dr. Evil, Li'l Petey is the complete opposite of the feline he was cloned from and ultimately forges a bond with Dog Man.

"Li’l Petey, though a clone of the world’s most notorious villain, represents innocence and truth,” Hastings says. “He has a unique ability to reveal deeper truths with straightforward honesty. In the film, Li’l Petey acts as a mirror, reflecting the core motivations of those around him, including Petey and Dog Man. His presence challenges others to confront their choices, ultimately highlighting the power of redemption and the transformative impact of unwavering kindness.”

Where you've seen and/or heard Calderon before: Dog Man marks the newcomer's first major role.

Isla Fisher as Sarah Hatoff

Sarah Hatoff (Isla Fisher) appears in Dog Man (2025); Isla Fisher attends the Zimmermann show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 at Palais De Tokyo on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Universal Pictures;Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Where Dog Man chases his tail, Sarah Hatoff chases the truth. A determined and ambitious journalist working within Dog Man's unnamed city, the character shows an unswerving commitment to her craft.

Indeed, Hastings describes her as "the world's greatest reporter," who "becomes an integral part of the story, forging deep connections with Dog Man, Petey and Li’l Petey, and ultimately finding her place within their unique family dynamic."

Where you've seen and/or heard Fisher before: Wedding Crashers, Rango, Confessions of a Shopaholic

Lil Rel Howery as Chief

Chief (Lil Rey Howery) appears in Dog Man (2025); Lil Rel Howery at the Men's Fitness Game Changers event at Goldstein Residence on September 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Universal Pictures;Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Dog Man's superior may have an explosive temper, but his sense of duty is second to none. His inability to suffer fools is pushed to the limit when he's put in charge of an officer constantly distracted by squeaky chew toys.

“Chief is always frustrated and loud, and honestly, hilarious,” Howery teases. “It’s probably one of the funniest voice roles I’ve done. Bringing Chief to life and giving him a voice for the first time was really cool, especially because it’s such a great book series. You can’t help but love his gruff exterior and the softer side that occasionally comes out.”

Where you've seen and/or heard Howery before: Get Out, Poker Face, Rel

Ricky Gervais as Flippy

Flippy (Ricky Gervais) appears in Dog Man (2025); Ricky Gervais attends the National Television Awards at The O2 Arena on September 09, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Universal Pictures;Karwai Tang/WireImage

The real villain of the movie, Flippy is a psychokinetic fish with a genius-level intellect and an unstoppable desire to do very bad things. His initial crime spree comes to an end via frozen death, but for some reason, the technicians at the Awesome Science Center bring him back to life with titanium bones, advanced robotics, and Bluetooth capabilities. Petey attempts to use Flippy in a plan to defeat Dog Man, but finds himself betrayed when Li'l Petey is cat-napped. Unable to go it alone, Petey strikes a tenuous alliance with Dog Man.

"When I was offered the role of Flippy, a dead mechanical fish, I thought it was a brilliantly odd opportunity,” Gervais admits. "Playing a dead mechanical fish turned out to be a lot of fun. On a scale from hang gliding to getting your toes broken with a hammer, playing Flippy was definitely closer to hang gliding."

Where you've seen and/or heard Gervais before: Extras, The Invention of Lying, Ghost Town

Billy Boyd as Seamus

Seamus (Billy Boyd) appears in Dog Man (2025); Billy Boyd during the German Film Comic Con at Messe Dortmund on December 7, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: Tristar Media/Getty Images

Sarah Hatoff's loyal Scottish cameraman, Seamus is always on the scene capturing the action involving Petey and Dog Man.

"The sessions for this movie were super fun,” Boyd says. “We had a great time in the studio, and it really felt like a collaborative effort where everyone was bringing their best to the table. Plus, Peter Hastings has a lot of Scots in his family, so I think he quite enjoyed hearing my Scottish accent as well.”

Where you've seen and/or heard Boyd before: The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Seed of Chucky

Stephen Root as Grampa

Stephen Root at the HBO 2024 Emmy Reception held at San Vicente Bungalows on January 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

An old and crotchety cat, Grampa is Petey's father and the reason our feline villain feels the need to lash out at the world.

"With a brusque demeanor and a knack for delivering sharp, sarcastic remarks, Grampa navigates his interactions with a mix of grumpiness and humor," reads the official character descriptipon. "His arrival brings chaos and frustration, often making a mess and criticizing Petey’s efforts. He remains a disruptive and critical presence, causing tension and stirring up old emotions."

Where you've seen and/or heard Root before: Office Space, King of the Hill, Get Out

Poppy Liu as Butler

Poppy Liu attends the Inaugural Global South Renaissance Gala hosted by Slow Factory at Universalist Church on September 21, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Described in the production notes as "self-assured" and "sharp-tongued," Butler is Petey's assistant. "With a no-nonsense attitude and a knack for quick comebacks, she navigates her role as assistant with a mix of humor and practicality. Despite Petey’s attempts to dismiss her, Butler remains unphased, skillfully negotiating her own terms and ensuring she gets the respect (and payment) she deserves."

Where you've seen and/or heard Liu before: Hacks, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Afterparty

Luenell as Milly

Luenell attends Imagine LA's 8th Annual Imagine Ball at The Peppermint Club on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Luenell is another member of the city's police force and, according to the Dog Man wiki page, Chief's second-in-command.

Where you've seen and/or heard Luenell before: Block Party, Hotel Transylvania, Coming 2 America

Dog Man arrives on the big screen Friday, January 31.