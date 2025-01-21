Who Is Pete Davidson Playing in DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man? His Role Explained

Dorinda Medley Explains Why Blue Stone Manor Needs Its Own Show, Talks The Traitors (Extended)

Justice sometimes chases its own tail... at least it does in the world of Dav Pilkey's series of Dog Man books.

A spinoff of the author's iconic Captain Underpants universe, the bestselling literary IP will officially hit the big screen next Friday, January 31 (click here for tickets) by way of DreamWorks Animation. Written and directed by Peter Hastings, the film features an all-star voice cast that includes the likes of Pete Davidson, Isla Fischer, Lil Rey Howery, Stephen Root, and Ricky Gervais.

Who does Pete Davidson voice in Dog Man? In Dog Man, Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, Bubpkis) voices the titular protagonist's whiskered arch-nemesis, Petey the Cat. Channeling antagonist forebears like Doctor Evil, Petey has cloned himself to raise double the feline bedlam. Much to Petey's dismay, however, his diminutive double, Li'l Petey (newcomer Lucas Hopkins Calderon), ends up forging an unexpected bond with Dog Man. And when the clone is suddenly cat-napped, regular-sized Petey must partner up with his canine foe to confront a common enemy.

“Petey is a complicated character,” Davidson says in the film's production notes. “He’s like your average guy who wants to be bad but, deep down, knows he should do the right thing. His flaws and tough past make him relatable. Even though he’s got this dark side, what really comes through is his desire to be loved.”

“In the books, Petey is rarely after anything specific — he just enjoys causing chaos,” adds Hastings, who also voices Dog Man in the film. “What’s fascinating about Petey is that we gradually learn why he is the way he is and what he’s willing to do or change."

Pete Davidson's other voiceover roles

Besides Dog Man, Davidson has lent his voice to a number of animated and CGI characters for such projects as The Angry Birds Movie 2, Marmaduke, American Dad!, The Freak Brothers, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Who else stars in Dog Man?

In addition to Davidson, Calderon, and Hastings, Dog Man also features the talents of Lil Rey Howery (Get Out) as the police Chief; Isla Fischer (Wolf Like Me) as Sarah Hatoff, an intrepid reporter; Poppy Liu (Hacks) as Butler, Petey's assistant; Stephen Root (Office Space) as Grampa, Petey's old and irascible father; Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) as Seamus, Sarah's reliable cameraman; and Ricky Gervais (The Invention of Lying) as Flippy, a psychokinetic fish with a villainous past.

