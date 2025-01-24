What Is Dog Man Rated? Parents Guide Explained

Pete Davidson Reveals Why He Had Some of His Tattoos Removed

Dog Man is suitable for children and contains the same potty humor typical of the books it's based on.

Anyone with kids (or anyone who has kept even one finger on the cultural pulse) is probably familiar with the Dog Man and Captain Underpants books by Dav Pilkey. You’re probably also aware, from the titles alone, that they rely on potty humor to tell their tales. Of course, the good thing about a fart joke is that it’s fun for all ages.

What is the Dog Man movie rated? Dog Man has been given a rating of PG from the Moving Picture Association (MPA). The rating was given for “some action and rude humor,” but it should be suitable for most kids, especially if their watching with parents.

What is the Dog Man movie about?

Based on Pilkey’s illustrated book series of the same name, Dog Man follows the misadventures of a human police officer named Knight and his K9 companion, Greg. When the duo is called to defuse a bomb, they accidentally cut the wrong wire (because Greg is, like all dogs, partly color blind) and get blown to smithereens.

When those smithereens were collected, all that remained was Greg’s healthy dog head and Knight’s uninjured human body. An experimental operation saved their lives by stitching them into the childlike equivalent of RoboCop: Dog Man.

Our new furry hero protects the city from threats large and small, including a malicious kitty, giant toilets, and more. Meanwhile, evil superkitty Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson) clones himself, creating the pint-sized Lil Petey. When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a shared enemy, hero and villain will have to join forces to save the day. And you can expect goofy potty humor comparable to what you’ll find in Pilkey’s books.

Dog Man is the second installment in Dav Pilkey’s animated universe, following the feature film adaptation of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. Brought to you by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures, Dog Man hits theaters everywhere January 31, 2025.

Dog Man (Peter Hastings) in DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man directed by Peter Hastings. Photo: Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation

What is Dog Man's relation to Captain Underpants? Dog Man’s story began in the pages of Captain Underpants and the Terrifying Return of Tippy Tinkletrousers, the ninth installment of the Captain Underpants series. In a flashback to kindergarten, we see George and Harold (the two protagonists of Captain Underpants) in detention where they create Dog Man, their very first comic book.

It isn’t until years later, after the events of Captain Underpants, that the duo rediscovers their old comics in their treehouse and cook up some new adventures. So far, there are 13 standalone Dog Man books with a 14th on the way.

Who stars in the Dog Man movie? Dog Man is directed by Peter Hastings. Hastings also co-developed and directed the animated television series The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants and provides the wordless vocal sounds for Dog Man himself. The cast also includes Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Stephen Root (Barry), Billy Boyd (Seed of Chucky), and Ricky Gervais (The Office).

Catch Dog Man in theaters everywhere January 31, 2025. Get your tickets now!