Martha Stewart Says Her Parole Officer Wouldn't Let Her Host SNL: "I'd Be Amazing"

Martha Stewart agrees that her hosting Saturday Night Live would have been "a good thing."

The domestic goddess stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 27 to talk about her latest projects, including her new Super Bowl commercial with Charli XCX.

Fallon brought up Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary, asking Stewart if she'd ever host the long-running comedy series. Stewart revealed that she was actually asked to do it 20 years ago.

Martha Stewart on hosting SNL: "I wanted to"

"I wanted to, and they asked me — as I was coming out of Alderson, that camp that I was in for a while," joked Stewart, referring to the minimum-security federal correctional facility in Alderson, West Virginia where she served her five-month prison sentence in 2004 and 2005. Upon release, Stewart spent five months in home confinement and two years of supervised probation.

"My parole officer wouldn't give me the time to do it," Stewart continued. "I was allowed to be out of my house eight hours a day. He said, 'Well, you're not allowed to leave...' I'm so pissed — but maybe someday."

"Oh, you'd be a fantastic Host," gushed Fallon, as Stewart concurred, saying, "It would be amazing. Start a campaign."

It worked for Betty White!

Martha Stewart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 61 on Monday, January 27, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Martha Stewart says being on The Traitors would be "fun"

What about at The Traitors roundtable instead? As Host Alan Cumming recently named her as his dream player for the show, Fallon asked Stewart if she would ever consider competing on the Emmy-winning Peacock series. She said yes, she would be on The Traitors, even though she's never seen it.

"I'm trying to watch it, though, now that I heard that he [Cumming] wants me to come on, because it would be sort of fun," she said. "I'm trying to do everything that's fun. You know, coming on this show is, like, fun for me."

Martha Stewart names her favorite SNL impression of her

Martha Stewart has been impersonated by nine different Saturday Night Live cast members over the years: Janeane Garofalo, Nancy Walls Carell, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, David Spade, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Chloe Fineman.

So which SNL impression was her favorite? David Spade, Stewart revealed, pointing out that he wore the actual poncho she crocheted during her time in federal prison.

Fallon followed up by asking her if she enjoys seeing people play her on SNL. "I love it," she said. "Imitation is the highest form of flattery."