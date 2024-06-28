The Best of The Bear: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Matty Matheson

From ancient gladiators to the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, Peacock’s where the action happens in July.

What’s New on Peacock in July 2024? Olympics, Those About to Die, Back to Black & More

Let the Games begin! July marks the long-awaited arrival of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and Peacock is pulling out all the stops to assure you won’t miss a single breathtaking minute from each and every one of the 329 medal event competitions during the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.

Peacock’s saturation coverage kicks into high gear next month, as viewers brace for the pageantry of the July 26 opening ceremonies live from Paris. But the 2024 Summer Olympics is just the tip of the content iceberg amid a fresh month-long slate highlighted by all-new Peacock originals and exclusive streaming debuts.

Those About to Die

Games of the ancient (and deadly) kind enter the arena when Anthony Hopkins gets into a gladiatorial groove in the epic 10-episode drama series Those About to Die. Directed and executive produced by the iconic Roland Emmerich (Stargate, Independence Day, The Patriot), it’s a spectacle-driven look into the brutally fascinating inner workings of imperial Rome’s most bloodthirsty spectator sport, with Hopkins in the starring role as Roman Emperor Vespasian. All 10 episodes of the Peacock original series will arrive ready to binge on the bird app beginning July 18.

The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge

The game of survival meets must-watch competitive intrigue in The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, an all-new Peacock original reality series that invites viewers to take a rooting interest in the incredible bears of Alaska’s Katmai National Park. Narrated by Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death), The Hungry Games will track the bears throughout their annual 150-day bulk-up in preparation for their do-or-die date with the coming winter hibernation season. But what the bears don’t know, though, is that people are watching their every urgent move — from a super-safe distance, of course! See survival play out according to nature’s harsh rules on July 11, when The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge debuts exclusively on Peacock.

Back to Black

Fans of the late, great Amy Winehouse along with music lovers everywhere will definitely want to get in tune with Back to Black, the dramatic, fresh-from theaters biopic from Focus Features starring Marisa Abela as the generationally-gifted singer/songwriter. Exploring the meteoric musical ascent of Winehouse through her untimely death in 2011, Back to Black makes its streaming premiere exclusively on Peacock beginning July 5 — and it’s just one among the oodles of new-for-July movie titles that’ll be streaming this month on the bird app (check the full list below!)

And there’s much, much more in store on Peacock this month, including rumbling ringside action from WWE’s Money in the Bank, with the 2024 installment streaming live from Toronto exclusively on Peacock on July 6. And alongside Peacock’s combined 5,000 hours of multi-event coverage from the 2024 Summer Olympics, be sure to stay plugged in for an entire array of bespoke content and commentary straight from Paris that you won’t find anywhere else.

A pair of comedic greats will weigh in throughout the Games in Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, where the duo will put their hilarious twist on major moments from the competition. Watch with Alex Cooper will unite fans with the beloved Call Her Daddy host as Cooper and special guests review and chat about the major-event trials and triumphs of Team USA. Gold Zone, meanwhile, will bring viewers a spectacular daily summary of all the Games’ most compelling and exhilarating moments, with ongoing insights and commentary from hosts Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman, and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in July

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock July Highlights

July 5: Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 6: WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 11: The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge (Peacock Original)*

July 18: Those About To Die (Peacock Original)*

July 18: The Dirty D: Season 3, Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 21: Love Island USA, Season 6 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

July 26: Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)*

July 27: Gold Zone (Peacock Original)*

July 28: Watch With Alex Cooper (Peacock Original)*

Movies (Streaming July 1)

2 Guns

All Saints Christmas

American Pie

American Pie 2

Angel of Christmas

Angels and Ornaments

Annihilation

Arsenal

Bangkok Dangerous

Best of The Best

Between Worlds

The Big Lebowski

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path

A Biltmore Christmas

Black Girls

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Bridesmaids (‘11)

Broadcasting Christmas

The Bronze

Bruce Almighty

Campfire Christmas

Catch a Christmas Star

Chasing Niagara

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas Heart

The Christmas House

The Christmas House 2: Deck

Those Halls

Christmas in Conway

The Christmas Parade

Christmas Sail

The Christmas Spirit

The Christmas Train

Christmas With a Kiss

Christmas With Tucker

Collateral

Contraband

Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch

A Dog Named Christmas

Drift

Drive Angry 3D*

Enchanted Christmas

Fallen Angel

The Fifth Element*

Fir Crazy

Fisherman’s Friends

Foxcatcher

Friends & Family Christmas

Game Time

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Gone in Sixty Seconds

The Gospel According to André

Hell or High Water*

Her Pen Pal

Hitched For the Holidays

Holiday Heritage

A Holiday in Harlem

The Holiday Stocking

Ice Sculpture Christmas

The Independent*

It’s Complicated

Jaws*

Jaws 2*

Jaws 3-D*

Jaws: The Revenge*

Joe

Joyeux Noel

Kick-Ass

Knowing*

Let It Snow

Letters To Juliet*

Letters to Santa

A Lifelong Love

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

Love Locks

Lucky Christmas

Madagascar

A Majestic Christmas

Men In Black (1997)*

Men In Black II*

Men In Black 3*

The Miracle Season

Monsters V. Aliens

My Christmas Guide

Mystic Christmas

Nadia

Naughty or Nice

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising*

Nobody*

Northpole

November Christmas

A Nutcracker Christmas

Office Space

One Christmas Eve

One Summer

Our Christmas Mural

A Paris Proposal

Paris, Wine & Romance

The Perfect Storm

Piranha 3-D*

Piranha 3DD*

Pitch Perfect

Profile*

The Purge*

The Purge: Election Year*

The Purge: Anarchy

Purple Rain

Repentance*

Road to Perdition

The Rock

A Rose For Christmas

Scarface (‘83)

A Season for Miracles

The Secret of Roan Inish

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told

Silver Bells

Soul Surfer

Sound of Christmas

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Summer Villa

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Titanic

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Under The Christmas Sky

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*

Wet Hot American Summer

Where Are You, Christmas?

Who’s Your Caddy?

Window Wonderland

Arriving after July 1

July 2

El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)

I Am Andrew Tate*

Snapped, Season 33 - Finale (Oxygen)

July 3

Chick Fight

Two Loves and a Bear

July 5

Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*

Inside*

The Wrong Stepmother

July 6

WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 7

Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut

July 9

Banana: Season 1

Prey: Seasons 1-2

Snapped, Season 34 - Premiere (Oxygen)

July 11

The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 - Premiere (Bravo)

July 12

Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

July 13

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters

July 14

Rescuing Christmas

July 16

Popstar: Never Stop Stopping

Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 18

The Dirty D, Season 3 - Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*

Those About To Die, Season 1 - All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

July 19

A Thousand and One*

Deb’s House, Season 1 - Finale (ALLBLK)

July 21

Love Island USA, Season 6 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

A Very Vermont Christmas

July 22

Hoof Dreams

July 23

Ondine

Sins of the South, Season 1 - All Episodes - 12 Episodes (Oxygen)

July 24

The Ark, Season 2 - Premiere (SYFY)

Password: Season 2 - Finale (NBC)

July 25

Hart to Heart, Season 4 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

July 26

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

July 27

Gold Zone - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

July 28

An Ice Palace Romance

Watch With Alex Cooper - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

July 29

Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 - Finale (USA)

July 31

Burning

La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Wailing

Paris 2024 Olympics

Peacock Olympics Programming

Gold Zone (7a-5p ET every day, July 27 - August 10)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2-3x a week, from July 26 - August 11)

Watch With Alex Cooper (from July 28 - August 11, 2024. Exact programming is forthcoming)

Live Olympics Coverage:

July 26

Opening Ceremony

July 30 - August 5

3x3 Basketball

July 25, July 28- August 4

Archery

July 27 - August 1, August 3-5

Artistic Gymnastics

August 5-7, August 9-10

Artistic Swimming

July 27 - August 5

Badminton

July 27 - August 4, August 6-11

Basketball

July 27 - August 10

Beach Volleyball

July 27 - August 4, August 6-10

Boxing

August 9-10

Breaking

July 27 - August 5

Canoe Slalom

August 6-10

Canoe Sprint

July 27 - August 11

Cycling

July 27, July 29, July 31, August 2, August 5-10

Diving

July 27 - August 6

Equestrian

July 27 - August 4

Fencing

July 27 - August 9

Field Hockey

July 24-25, July 27-28, July 30-31, August 2-3, August 5-6, August 8-10

Soccer

Men: August 1-4, Women: August 7-10

Golf

July 25, July 27 - August 4, August 6-11

Handball

July 27 - August 3

Judo

August 8-11

Modern Pentathlon

August 8 - 10

Rhythmic Gymnastics

July 27 - August 3

Rowing

July 24-25, July 27-30

Rugby

July 28 - August 8

Sailing

July 27 - August 5

Shooting

July 27-28, August 6-7

Skateboarding

August 5-10

Sport Climbing

July 27 - August 4

Surfing

July 27 - August 4

Swimming

July 27 - August 10

Table Tennis

August 7-10

Taekwondo

July 27 - August 4

Tennis

August 1-11

Track and Field

August 2

Trampoline Gymnastics

July 30-31, August 5

Triathlon

July 27 - August 11

Volleyball

July 27 - August 11

Water Polo

August 7-11

Weightlifting

August 5-11

Wrestling

August 11

Closing Ceremony

July 18 - July 21 - U.S. Paralympic Team Trials - Track & Field

Paralympics

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)

The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deb’s House, Season 1 (ALLBLK)

The Dirty D, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6 (NBC)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2 (NBC)

Hart to Heart, Season 4 (Peacock Original)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 6 (Peacock Original)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 1 (NBC)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)++

Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)

Password, Season 2 (NBC)

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)

The Wall, Season 5 (NBC)

Wild Child, Season 4 (NBC)

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly:

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Live Events:

July 1-21: 2024 Tour de France

July 4-7: PGA TOUR John Deere Classic

July 5: NXT Level Up

July 5-7: INDYCAR - Mid Ohio

July 6: WWE Money in the Bank

July 6: Pro Motocross Championship – Redbud

July 6: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Chicago

July 7: NASCAR Cup Series Race – Chicago

July 7: Diamond League T&F - Meeting de Paris

July 7: NXT Heatwave

July 11-14: LPGA Amundi Evian Championship

July 11-14: PGA TOUR Genesis Scottish Open

July 11-14: PGA TOUR Champions Kaulig Companies Championship

July 11-14: PGA TOUR ISCO Championship

July 12: Wanda Diamond League - Monaco

July 12: NXT Level Up

July 12-14: American Century Championship Golf

July 12-14: INDYCAR - Iowa Speedway

July 13: USA v. Mexico - Women's Soccer (Friendly) (Spanish)

July 13: Pro Motocross Championship – Spring Creek

July 13-14: IMSA – CTMP

July 15-17: LIVE On The Range at The Open

July 18-21: Live From The Open

July 16: USA v. Costa Rica - Women's soccer (Friendly) (Spanish)

July 18-20: LPGA Dana Open

July 18-21: The Open Championship

July 18-21: PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship

July 19: Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series - All Blacks vs. Fiji Rugby

July 19: NXT Level Up

July 19-20: U.S. Girls Junior Amateur

July 19-21: INDYCAR – Toronto

July 20: Wanda Diamond League - London

July 20: Pro Motocross Championship – Washougal

July 20: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Haskell Stakes

July 25-28: The Senior Open Championship 2024

July 25-28: PGA TOUR 3M Open

July 25-28: LPGA CPKC Women's Open

July 26: NXT Level Up

July 26-27: U.S. Junior Amateur Golf

News Programming & Talk Shows

Same-Day:

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Summer of Suspense (June 29-July 4)

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2024 (Thursday, July 4)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 24)