New on Peacock: Paris & Nicole, The Day of the Jackal, Speak No Evil, Laid & More

December and the arrival of the festive season is the time for getting cozy on Peacock, where binge-able new originals are premiering all month long, right alongside a treasure trove of more than 300 holiday titles… and even a straight-from-theaters scary movie that’s making its streaming debut.

Save the date for December 12, when Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for a new Peacock special that’s more than two decades in the making. More than 20 years after dominating the early 2000s in The Simple Life, the reality TV power pair is back for Paris & Nicole: The Encore, a three-part series that chronicles the duo’s reunited efforts at spinning an entire opera off of their famous made-up phrase “Sanasa.”

Also streaming December 12 is the thrilling season finale of The Day of the Jackal, the Peacock-exclusive series that tracks a sophisticated international assassin (Eddie Redmayne, aka “The Jackal”) while he’s shadowed by capable British intelligence cop British intelligence agent Bianca (Lashana Lynch). With a second season of the series already in the works, it’s a high-stakes finale you definitely won’t want to miss.

Things get spicy on December 19, when Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) tries to track the breadcrumbs of her sketchy love life in the new Peacock original series Laid. As single gal Ruby, Hsu discovers that her past romantic flings are literally dying off one by one in Laid — and she’ll have to ransack the busted memories of her own romantic past in order to find the mystery’s common thread.

Peacock’s Christmas stocking is absolutely running over all month long, with no fewer than 300 holiday titles landing on the bird app in December. From beloved classics like Miracle on 34th Street, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, and A Christmas Carol to family-friendly greats like Jack Frost, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, there’s a Yuletide movie for every festive occasion. Peacock’s also the place to catch a curated batch of your fondly-remembered favorite holiday-themed episodes from NBC comedy series including Community, The Office, and Parks and Recreation — right alongside the December 12 arrival of The Office Superfan Episodes: Season 8, which packs in extended laughs and never-before-seen hijinks from the Dunder Mifflin gang.

If you need a good scare to keep you eyes peeled for Santa, Peacock’s got you covered there, too: December 6 marks the exclusive streaming debut of James McAvoy in Speak No Evil, the fresh-from-theaters horror remake that follows the horrors that await when an American family picks the wrong remote farmhouse for their extended stay while away on a European vacation. Peacock has even more chills to get you through the holiday season, including Christmas thrillers like Krampus and Black Christmas — just to keep you on your toes, of course!

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in December 2024

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock December Highlights

December 3: Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story (Peacock Original)*

December 5 and 19: Here Come The Irish, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

December 6: Speak No Evil (Peacock Exclusive)*

December 12: The Day of The Jackal, Finale (Peacock Original)*

December 12: The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 (Peacock Exclusive)*

December 12: Paris & Nicole: The Encore (Peacock Original)*

December 19: Laid, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Movies (Streaming December 1)

American Hangman

Another Kind of Wedding

Beethoven (‘92)

Believe in Christmas+

Beverly Hills Wedding

The Big Lebowski

The Blessing Bracelet

Bridal Wave

Brown Sugar

Catch Me If You Can

The Change-Up

Country At Heart

Cut, Color, Murder

Deep Impact

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Dream Moms

Drumline

East Side Sushi

Edward Sissorhands

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Heat

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story+

Hook*

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inception

Jamesy Boy

Just Like Heaven

Just Wright

Krampus

Kung Fu Panda Holiday

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Life (2017)

Lone Survivor

Love in Design

The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper

Mamma Mia!

Meatballs

Merry Madagascar

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Office Space

Over The Moon In Love

Pacific Rim

The Parts You Lose

Pride And Prejudice

Puss In Boots

Rhapsody of Love

Rise Of The Guardians

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Rock Of Ages

The Shack*

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spare Parts*

Still Waiting*

This Is The End*

To Catch a Spy

The Valley of Light

Waiting…*

Wedding of a Lifetime

Wish You Were Here

Arriving after December 1

December 2

The Christmas Quest

The Finnish Line

December 3

The Northman*

December 5

I Can Only Imagine

December 6

A Dance In The Snow+

The Holiday List*

Strays (2023)*

December 7

Private Princess Christmas+

Trolls*

December 8

Sugarplummed

December 9

Leah's Perfect Gift

December 13

All I Need for Christmas

December 14

Hanukkah on the Rocks

December 15

The Santa Class

December 16

Definitely, Maybe

Following Yonder Star

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

December 20

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas*

Nothing Even Matters (Streaming Premiere/Exclusive)*

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken*

Trading Up Christmas

December 22

Happy Holidays

Sing 2*

December 23

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)

December 24

Downton Abbey: A New Era*

December 26

Five Nights At Freddy’s*

Prey For The Devil*

December 31

Jesus Revolution*

Stillwater*

New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

The Day of The Jackal, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)

Here Come the Irish (Peacock Original)

House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)

Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 (Bravo)

Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story, Season 1 (E!)

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)

The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)

New December Additions

December 1

The Waltons, Seasons 1-9

December 2

About A Boy, Seasons 1-2

The Black Donnellys, Season 1

Caprica, Season 1

Clean House: New York, Season 1

L.A. Dragnet, Season 1-2

Uncle Buck, Season 1

Up All Night, Seasons 1-2

December 3

Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story — Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer (Oxygen)

December 4

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)



December 5

Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Day of the Jackal, Season 1 — New episode (Peacock Original)*

Here Come The Irish — New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

December 6

Saban’s Power Rangers

Southern Charm, Season 10 - Premiere (Bravo)

December 9

The Bionic Woman, Seasons 1-3

Colony, Seasons 1-3

Defiance, Seasons 1-3

Destination Truth, Seasons 1-5

Gunsmoke, Seasons 7-15

Lipstick Jungle, Seasons 1-2

December 10

Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes — Premiere (Peacock Original)*



December 11

The Voice, Season 26 - Finale (NBC)

December 12

The Day of the Jackal, Season 1 — Finale (Peacock Original)*

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 — Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Season 1 — Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story - Premiere (E!)

December 13

Scare Tactics, Season 1 - Finale (USA)

December 17

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry (NBC)

Puff: The Making of a Monster - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

December 19

Here Come The Irish - New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Laid, Season 1 — Premiere — 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)

Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

December 21

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)

December 24

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

December 26

House of Villains, Season 2 - Finale (E!)

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story - Finale (E!)

December 30

Inside Look: Nosferatu

December 31

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 34 - Finale (Oxygen)

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)

NXT Level Up (Friday)

The SmackDown LowDown (Friday)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)

Live Events

December 1: Premier League Matchweek 13

December 1: NFL Sunday Night Football - San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills

December 1: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2024 - National Championship Final

December 1: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing

December 1: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

December 1: FIS Alpine World Cup: Killington

December 3: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Northwestern vs. Iowa

December 3: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Michigan vs. Wisconsin

December 3: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Netherlands (Spanish)

December 3-5: Premier League Matchweek 14

December 5-6: Toyota U.S. Open (Swimming)

December 5-8: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating Finals

December 6: Gr2024 Troon Access GL Championship presented by Golf Now

December 7: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Brooklyn FC

December 7: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

December 7: FIS Alpine World Cup: Beaver Creek

December 7-8: ISU World Cup Short Track - Beijing

December 7-8: PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge

December 7-9: Premier League Matchweek 15

December 8: NFL Sunday Night Football - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

December 8: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

December 10: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Penn State vs. Rutgers

December 10: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Illinois

December 10-15: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 25m Championships

December 14: WWE – Saturday Night’s Main Event

December 14: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. DC Power FC

December 14: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC

December 14: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

December 14: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

December 14-15: Grant Thornton Invitational

December 14-15: ISU World Cup Short Track - Seoul

December 14-15: FIS Alpine World Cup: Beaver Creek

December 14-16: Premier League Matchweek 16

December 15: NFL Sunday Night Football - Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

December 17: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Valpo vs. Ohio State

December 17: Big East Men’s Basketball – DePaul vs. St. John's

December 17: Big East Men’s Basketball – Seton Hall vs. Villanova

December 17: A-10 Men’s Basketball – UNLV vs. Dayton

December 20-21: FIS Austria 2024-25 - Ramsau am Dachstein

December 21: NFL Sunday Night Football - Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

December 21: EA Madden Cast (official name TBD)

December 21: Big East Men’s Basketball – UConn vs. Butler

December 21-22: Premier League Matchweek 17

December 21-22: PGA Tour PNC Championship Golf

December 21-22: FIS Freeski World Cup - Copper - Halfpipe Finals

December 22: NFL Sunday Night Football - Tampa Bay Bucaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

December 26-27: Premier League Matchweek 18

December 28-29: FIS AUSTRIA 2024-25 - Semmering

December 28-30: Premier League Matchweek 19

December 29: SuperMX 2025 Preview Show

December 29: NFL Sunday Night Football - Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns

December 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Penn vs. Penn State

December 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Northeastern vs. Northwestern

December 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Morgan State vs. Minnesota

December 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – NJIT vs. Washington

December 31: Big East Men’s Basketball – St. John's vs. Creighton

December 31: Big East Men’s Basketball – Seton Hall vs. Xavier

News Programming & Talk Shows

Live Event

December 4: Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)

Same-Day

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Family Matters (December 21-December 25)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, December 12 and Thursday, December 26)