What Happened to Emily VanCamp on Law & Order: SVU as Charlotte Truex?

How did Emily VanCamp's character become the lead suspect Law & Order: SVU Season 8, Episode 14?

Detectives first looked askance at Charlotte when her brother Tommy (Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick) ran away from her at the police station.

Under questioning, Charlotte explained to the detectives that her family had a history of being harassed due to her father's career, and that her parent's separation was partially caused by an uptick in the incidents — for which her father hired a private investigator. That pointed detectives at a former client's son, but he was cleared by Sidney when he woke up.

Instead, Sidney recalled seeing Charlotte at the home, after he was hit on the head but before he lost consciousness. Charlotte denied being at home, claiming she'd gotten wasted at a party with friends and then gone to Ryan's place to sleep it off.

RELATED: 25 Celebrities Who Guest Starred On Law & Order: SVU

The friends ultimately admitted the group had attended a "pharma party," where they dumped whatever pharmaceuticals they had into a bowl and consumed them at random. However, Charlotte and Ryan left before the party ended, leaving a gap in her timeline; Benson and Stabler suspected they two had gone to the Truex home to get more drugs from Charlotte's mom, who worked as a pharmaceutical rep.

The squad then searched the family home again and found that Maura's pharmaceutical samples had been raided and one of Charlotte's sneakers had her mother's blood on the sole. An unflushed basement toilet indicated that Ryan had been also there — and that he had been taking hallucinogens. ​​​​​​

After bringing Charlotte back in for questioning, she maintained her innocence but, after seeing her bloody sneaker, she was distraught, realizing that she might have "actually killed her" mother and have no memory of the events. She then punched a mirror and slashed her wrists.

After being rushed to the hospital, Charlotte also admitted that her mother had been physically abusive. She was arrested and charged with Maura's murder.