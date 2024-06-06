Elmo, Cookie Monster and company join celebrities like Snoop Dogg, who will be adding their unique spin on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Me So Excited!" Elmo, Cookie Monster and The Sesame Street Gang Heading to the Paris Olympics

In an exciting Sesame Street news flash, Elmo and his pals will travel to Paris for the fast-approaching 2024 Olympic Games. Cookie Monster broke the news on the Today show, proclaiming, “Bonjour!” as he confirmed that the beloved Muppets will play a role in NCBUniversal’s coverage of the games.

Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and Tango will be featured across Sesame Street’s social media platforms, starting with the thrilling lead-up to the Olympics and extending throughout the Games.

Where you can catch the Sesame Street gang

Fans of all ages will be treated to bespoke illustrations depicting the Muppets’ epic journey in a hot air balloon from Sesame Street across the Atlantic. “Following their arrival in Paris, NBCU will incorporate the Sesame team into its comprehensive social and broadcast coverage surrounding the Games,” stated the official announcement.

Cookie Monster appears on the TODAY Show on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Look for the Muppets at several events, including the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, and the Opening Ceremonies of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will begin airing live on NBC and Peacock, starting on Friday, July 26.

Cookie Monster highlighted a “must-see” sport in the press release. ““Me love sports almost as much as me love cookies! Me so excited about all da events, but especially da discus throw. Dat one really look delicious,” he stated.

Does Cookie Monster have a favorite sport?

On Today, Cookie Monster elaborated further, revealing his favorite sport is gymnastics and that he’s looking forward to meeting superstar athlete Simone Biles. “Me no can wait. She’s like the chocolate chip cookies of gymnastics. She like the GOAT,” (aka Greatest of All Time) he said of the most decorated gymnast in history who's expected to compete on Team USA.

“The Olympics and Sesame Street both have broad appeal and reach across all ages and backgrounds, and we can’t wait to see Elmo and his friends in Paris this Summer in support of our Olympic coverage. P.S., Cookie Monster – we’ll be sure to have some macarons waiting for you!” said Lyndsay Signor, SVP, Consumer Engagement, NBC Sports.

This is Sesame Street's first trip to Paris

In its 54-year history, this is the first time Sesame Street will visit the City of Light, and the Muppets are clearly pumped for their ground-breaking trip:

“Elmo is very excited to go to Paris to cheer on all the athletes at the Olympics,” he enthused. “And Elmo is also excited to do a little sightseeing. Elmo can’t wait to get an eyeful of the Tower. Get it? Eyeful Tower! Hee hee hee. Paris, here we come! Gooooo teams!”

Elmo attends the Sesame Workshop's 13th Annual Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 27, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

“Sesame Street, the Olympics, and NBC are all cultural touchstones and we are excited to join NBC Sports’ exemplary coverage of the Olympics,” added Samantha Maltin, EVP, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of the non-profit Sesame Workshop. “The Olympics celebrates the best in sportsmanship and promotes kindness and respect, traits that are central to our mission to help children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder to build a better world.”

