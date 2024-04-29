Sneak Peek! Meghan Trainor Rehearses 'All About That Bass' Duet With Kelly Clarkson

If you're a track and field fan who can't wait for the Olympics in July, NBC Sports has you covered with exclusive coverage of the prestigious Diamond League.

Where Can I Watch U.S. Track and Field Athletes Compete?

Fans of track and field are no doubt eagerly anticipating the 2024 Paris Olympics beginning July 26, but for those looking to scratch that itch even sooner, NBC Sports has you covered with extensive coverage of both the Wanda Diamond League and the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

U.S. Olympic hopefuls like Sha’Carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, and Christian Coleman have taken part in the first two weeks of the 15-meet Diamond League season and appear to be likely possibilities for upcoming events as they prep for the Olympic trials.

What is the Wanda Diamond League? The Wanda Diamond League is a series of 15 single-day meets to test the top athletes in track and field worldwide. Over the first 14 meets, held from April through September, athletes will compete for points to qualify for the Wanda Diamond League Final held in Brussels over September 13 - 15.

Akani Simbine of South Africa, Christian Coleman of the United States and Fred Kerley of the United States competes in the Men's 100m event during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Suzhou, China. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Points are given based on finishing position in each event (first place gets eight points, second place gets seven points, and so on). At the end of the competition, champions will be awarded a “Diamond Trophy,” a cash prize of $30,000, and a wild card spot for the World Athletic Championships (subject to certain conditions.)

Winners of each individual meet event prior to the finals get $10,000.

What events are included in the Diamond League? Diamond League meets will include the following events: High Jump Men

Pole Vault Men

5000m Men

Triple Jump Men

800m Men

110m Hurdles Men

100m Men

Shot Put Women

400m Women

100m Hurdles Women

Discus Throw Women

200m Women

3000m Steeplechase Women

1500m Women

What’s the Diamond League schedule?

NBC Sports will be broadcasting more than 60 hours of exclusive Diamond League coverage over the course of its season, including more than 30 hours streamed live on Peacock. Here’s the schedule and where you can watch (all times Eastern):

NBC Sports' Diamond League coverage schedule Photo: NBC Sports

What other track and field events will NBC Sports be covering? NBC will also be the home to U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials, providing more than 20 hours of live coverage between June 21 and June 30. The even will be held at the historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon. All finals will be featured in primetime on NBC. You can see a full schedule here.

And don't forget to dive into NBC's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, beginning July 26 with the Opening Ceremony.