Is “The Candy Guy” the same person as “Bob The Cap Catcher?” The mystery of the viral Olympic stars revealed.

Who is USA Basketball’s “Candy Guy” At The Paris Olympics?

Officially, Ellis Dawson's title is director of National Teams Operations for USA Basketball. But unofficially, it's “Candy Guy.”

Dawson is going viral on social media after he was spotted carrying six Tupperware containers and a zip lock bag of candy onto the court during its game against South Sudan on July 31. The reaction was swift on NBC Sports’ TikTok post, with one person commenting, “We must protect him at all costs,” to others asking how they can get this job.

Although Dawson also takes care of things like uniforms at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he admitted his biggest task is to make sure the players get “butterfingers” off—not on—the court.

“This is the most important thing for our guys,” he said on the TODAY show on August 1. “One of my roles is to make sure that we have everything ready.”

What candy do members of Team USA Basketball love the most?

LeBron James, who had the honor of being a flag bearer for Team USA in the opening ceremony, definitely has a sweet tooth, Dawson admitted.

“You know, he kind of varies,” Dawson said of James’ favorite. “Everything just kind of goes with his mode and his mood.”

Life Saver mints are among the candies Dawson keeps in his containers, along with Werther’s Original.

“That’s a Dawn Staley favorite,” he added. “But it’s also one of our favorites. A lot of our staff likes to have them and it’s kind of just a nice thing. And it’s also a comfort for home. It’s hard to find this candy here, so you just bring it.”

Staley won three Olympic gold medals as a women’s basketball player and another as a coach at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

As far as the favorite candy for specific players, Dawson didn’t reveal much, but did admit Jolly Ranchers might be the overall pick for the players.

LeBron James reacts during team warm up before the USA V South Sudan, USA basketball showcase in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games at The O2 Arena on July 20th, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

“You know, those are kind of a favorite for a lot of people,” he said. “We have a red and green favorite, that if I don’t have red and green, this one player, we’ve had a moment where we’ve had to like take it away.”

Cough drops don’t usually come to mind as a desirable candy, but Dawson said it’s vital to provide them at games.

“Coaches love cough drops, because [of] when they talk and yell and they have to raise their voice,” he explained.

Are the "Candy Man" and "Bob the Cap Catcher" the same person?

Many on social media wondered if the Candy Man was the same person as another Olympics Hero: Bob the Cap Catcher. The mysterious man in a floral Speedo jumped into the pool at Paris’ La Defense Arena to pull U.S. swimmer Emma Weber’s cap out of the water before the women’s 100-meter breaststroke event, NBC Insider reported.

“See, does that guy get a name?” swimming commentator Jason Knapp asked. “The Cap Catcher?”

Analyst Amy Van Dyken agreed, adding, “I think that’s what we’re going to call him – Bob, the Cap Catcher! I like that.”

Although Bob the Cap Catcher’s true identity remains unknown, he was identified as a lifeguard, NBC Insider reported, meaning there’s not one, but at least two unsung heroes at the Paris Olympics.