Despicable Me 4 is Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

Will Ferrell on the Origins of Maxime Le Mal | Despicable Me 4 | NBC

Hold on tight: the Mega Minions and Gru Jr. have landed at their streaming home.

One of the most talked-about anti-villains of 2024 will be making an appearance with his family in your very own home. Despicable Me 4 from Illumination is now available to stream. But where?

Sit back and enjoy as Gru (voiced by Steve Carell), his mischievous son, Gru Jr., and his band of pumped-up Mega Minions set out on their wildest adventure yet.

Where is Despicable Me 4 Streaming? You can catch Despicable Me 4 streaming exclusively on Peacock along with the other movies in the franchise.

Despicable Me 4’s staggering box office run earned it $963 million internationally to date, establishing the minions’ complete domination of, well, the entire world. Since the first movie debuted in 2010, the franchise has reached $5.5 billion globally, making it the most successful animated film series in history. If you haven’t seen it yet — or you’re looking for blockbusters to stream during the holidays — now is the time.

Gru (Steve Carell) appears in Despicable Me 4 (2024). Photo: Illumination & Universal Pictures

What is Despicable Me 4 about?

In the latest installment, the gang levels up their crime-fighting skills in the most unexpected and ridiculous ways.

Gru’s journey as an anti-villain league agent takes a left turn when he confronts a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), at his supervillain “Class of ‘85” high school reunion. Le Mal possesses one of the most terrifying weapons ever seen in film: a blaster that turns people into cockroaches! Suddenly, Gru is in his evil crosshairs and must go on the run with his wife, Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and mini-me son, Gru, Jr. The family assumes new identities in a witness-protection-like program and attempts to go incognito in the suburbs, but you can imagine how that goes. Along the way, Silas Ramsbottom (Steve Coogan) lends some mad scientist inspiration, developing a new biotech that amps up the power of our little yellow friends, turning them into The Mega Minions.

The all-star cast includes AGT’s own Sofia Vergara, who plays Le Mals’ femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, and Mirando Cosgrove (iCarly), who happily returns to the franchise as Margo, Gru’s eldest adopted daughter. Joey King joins as the new character Poppy, a young teen who dreams of being the next great supervillain like Gru.

Do Gru and his supercharged Mega Minion team have what it takes to foil the Cockroach Man? You can now find out on Peacock.

The movie joins Despicable Me 1, 2 and 3 on the streaming platform so you can binge-watch to your heart's content this holiday season.