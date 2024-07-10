Demi Lovato's Christina Aguilera Impression Will Give You Chills

Her cover of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song has to be seen to be believed.

Whether Demi Lovato is playing co-host or rocking out with a powerhouse live performance, the singer always brings the party to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Lovato's awesome singing abilities were on full display for her appearance during Fallon's February 2016 "L.A. week," when she played a game of "Wheel of Musical Impressions" and truly brought the house down with an incredible cover of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song.

Yes, the song that asks the eternal question: "Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?"

"Here's how it works: We're gonna take turns this button which activates the Musical Impressions Generator, and it'll land on a random singer that we can do an impressions of and one random song title," explained Fallon. "Whoever's turn it is has to do an impression of that musician doing that song."

Since Lovato was the guest, it was her turn first, and after hitting the button, she was tasked with doing an impression of Cher singing "Bingo Was His Name-O" — which she of course, crushed.

Demi Lovato channels Christina Aguilera in "Wheel of Musical Impressions"

After Fallon took a stab at the Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood theme song as sung by Louis Armstrong, it was back to Lovato, who did "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" as Fetty Wap.

But that was nothing compared to Lovato's incredible take on what's become a "Wheel of Musical Impressions" staple: Christina Aguilera.

Ariana Grande's impression of Aguilera singing "The Wheels on the Bus" is one of the best covers from the years of playing "Wheel of Musical Impressions." The Bionic singer herself has even participated in the past, doing her best Britney Spears performing "This Little Piggy."

In this installment, Lovato had to sing the theme song to Spongebob Squarepants as Aguilera. From the moment she belted out the first note, Fallon was already on his feet. Who knew the SpongeBob SquarePants theme could be so emotionally rousing?

"Oh my goodness! That is unbelievable," exclaimed Fallon, who gave Lovato a standing ovation after she was finished. "Game over. I can't top that!"

As one viewer commented on the YouTube video of Lovato's performance, "Literally got chills when she sang Spongebob Squarepants."

Same.