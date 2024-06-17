We'll Never Be Over Daniel Radcliffe Rapping "Alphabet Aerobics": Watch

Daniel Radcliffe Shares How Jonathan Groff Screws with Him During Merrily We Roll Along

"I've always had an obsession with memorizing complicated lyrically intricate and fast songs," the Merrily We Roll Along star told Jimmy Fallon.

From tricky Harry Potter spells to performing lightning-fast Stephen Sondheim lyrics every night on Broadway, Daniel Radcliffe knows a thing or two about mastering tongue twisters.

The newly-minted Tony winner is a massive rap fan, as he revealed during an October 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And, as Radcliffe soon demonstrated, he's also got hidden rap talent himself.

"Initially I got into Eminem. I think I was the first kid in my class to learn all the words to 'Real Slim Shady,'" he explained to Jimmy Fallon. "I've always had an obsession with memorizing complicated lyrically intricate and fast songs. It's a disease."

"Blackalicious's 'Alphabet Aerobics'... You know how to do that whole song? That's one of the trickiest, fastest songs I know," said Fallon, referring to the 1999 track by the legacy hip-hop duo.

Jimmy Fallon watches as Daniel Radcliffe performs the "Alphabet Aerobics" rap by Blackalicious on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 150, October 28, 2014. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"Well, yeah," responded Radcliffe. Fallon took out a microphone he just so happened to have behind his desk, challenging the actor to perform the rap.

Taking off his suit jacket, Radcliffe made his way over to The Tonight Show stage with Fallon. After an introduction from The Roots, Radcliffe stood upstage with Fallon behind him.

The Merrily We Roll Along actor proceeded to spit the insanely quick "Alphabet Aerobics" rap, as he flew through his slay-BCs. Fallon stood behind Radcliffe, recreating the classic Bob Dylan music video for "Subterranean Homesick Blues," holding cue cards with a letter of the alphabet, dropping them as Radcliffe zipped through the rap.

After he finished his impressive "Alphabet Aerobics," Radcliffe received a rousing standing ovation from the audience. The now-classic clip introduced the song to a whole new audience, and has racked up more than 120 million views on YouTube alone.

Amateur rapper Daniel Radcliffe won a Tony for Merrily We Roll Along

Radcliffe just won a Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical at the 2024 Tony Awards for playing Charley Kringas in the revival of Merrily We Roll Along. He definitely should have received an Emmy and Grammy for this Tonight Show performance alone.

The Tony Awards also happened to fall on Father's Day in the U.S. this year, and Radcliffe was sure to thank his parents in his acceptance speech. "I love you both so much," Radcliffe said. "Thank you for playing in the car and, you know, loving me.”

He also thanked his partner Erin Darke, with whom he shares a child who was born in 2023. “My love, Erin, you and our son are the best that has ever happened to me," Radcliffe said. "I love you so much. Thank you so much.”