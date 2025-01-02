Cam Skattebo NFL Draft Projection: Where Is Arizona State RB Projected?

Where will the MVP of the Peach Bowl end up in the NFL? Let's try to figure it out.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo saved arguably his best college performance for his last, rallying the Sun Devils from a double-digit deficit in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl against Texas to push the game to overtime. The Sun Devils did eventually lose to the Longhorns 39-31 after two overtimes, but the thriller made Skattebo a household name among football fans.

It also left many fans wondering what might be next for the senior running back, who finished fifth in Heisman voting this year and put up one of the most impressive performances of the young 12-team playoff era. Will we get to see him eventually suit up on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock?

This season, Skattebo rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns, along with 605 yards receiving and three touchdown catches. In the Peach Bowl alone, he rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and was Arizona State’s leading receiver in the game with eight catches and 99 yards. Skattebo also passed for a 42-yard touchdown on a trick play, all against one of the best defenses in college football, statistically, in Texas.

What is Cam Skattebo’s 2025 NFL Draft projection? Though his Peach Bowl performance likely helped his stock, most draft experts currently project Skattebo as around the eighth-best running back available in the draft, which would likely land him somewhere in the late third round of the draft.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (#4) celebrates after being named the MVP during the Big 12 championship football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Iowa State Cyclones on December 7, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo: Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Early in the season, Skattebo wasn’t high on most any projected draft boards, but his performance this season seems to have impressed scouts to now have him in the mix for a potential mid-round pick.

Of course, all it takes is one team to be impressed with what Skattebo offers and be willing to take a chance on him with a draft pick.

How big is Cam Skattebo? Cam Skattebo measures 5' 11” in height and weighs 215 pounds.

Some experts note he doesn’t have the prototypical size and speed of your typical featured running back in the NFL, hence his mid-round projection. However, they add that Skattebo runs strong and has an ability to break tackles with a low center of gravity.

When is the NFL Draft? The NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025.

