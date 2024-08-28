Blake Shelton Made a Brief, Powerful Appearance on NBC's Toby Keith Special

Toby Keith Performs "Don’t Let the Old Man In" at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards | NBC

"There will never be another," Shelton said via video appearance during NBC's Toby Keith: American Icon special.

Country star and former The Voice Coach Blake Shelton had the benefit of Toby Keith's mentorship as he began his music career, and he shared his insight into their friendship during NBC's Toby Keith: An American Icon special. Read on to see what Shelton said during his brief but powerful video appearance.

How Toby Keith helped a young Blake Shelton

"When I was just a baby artist coming up in the music industry, Toby was the first major artist to give me a chance," Shelton said in a pre-taped segment during the broadcast.

Shelton speculated that Keith warmed to him because he was "a fellow Okie," meaning a person from Oklahoma. Shelton was born in Ada, Oklahoma, and he and Gwen Stefani have a farm there now; Keith was from Clinton.

"I looked up to Toby, I learned a lot from being around him. Once you were in [that friendship], you were a lifetime member," Shelton continued, adding, "There will never be another Toby Keith."

It's a sentiment he's shared before. After Keith died from stomach cancer in February 2024, Shelton shared via social media, ''Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you, brother, for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith."

Blake Shelton's kind words for Toby Keith

At the 2024 ACM Awards, Shelton gave a heartfelt speech in Keith's honor. "As a friend, a fan and a fellow Okie, I feel heartbroken and yet honored to be standing here tonight to remember a man who became one of the biggest country music stars of all time: the late, great, Toby Keith," he said, per Parade.

He continued, "Toby was a big star in every way...But in the end, the mark that Toby left was much more than just that: Toby was a loving husband to his beautiful wife Tricia. He was a proud father to their three kids and we're so honored and moved to have Tricia and the kids all here with us tonight."

Keith's family was also in attendance at the American Icon taping, where country superstars performed in his honor.