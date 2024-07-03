Al Roker's Baby Granddaughter Is Too Cute Wearing a TODAY Onesie

Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

It's been exactly one year since Al Roker received one of the greatest gifts of his life in the form of his first granddaughter, Sky. In a July 3 Instagram post, Roker shared a few never-before-seen photos of little Sky, including one that definitely put a smile on fans' faces. Newborn babies always look too cute for words, but Roker's granddaughter sporting an official TODAY onesie is next-level adorable.

"At 11:41am a year ago today, I got to fall in love all over again in a very special way. Thanks @ouichefroker and @thatteacherwhodjs for the gift of this special girl, Sky," Roker captioned his post.

So far on IG, we've seen Roker and his granddaughter spend Memorial Day together, have a blast at the dinner table, and pose for Easter family photos, but little Sky all dressed up in her TODAY best at just a few days old is officially the cutest thing ever.

Al Roker and Sky's mom announce cookbook venture

Sky is growing up in an amazing family, that's for sure. Just a few weeks ago, Roker and his daughter Courtney (Sky's mother), announced the upcoming release of grandpa's third cookbook, Al Roker's Recipes to Live By. The cookbook is a total family affair, as Roker and Courtney worked together to curate the definitive family recipe list to make any meal as magical as possible.

While Roker hilariously revealed that Courtney "did all the work" on the book, his daughter gave fans a preview of what to expect while speaking to TODAY.com:

"In this book, you can expect to find recipes that we personally cherish, whether they were passed down in our family or discovered during our culinary adventures together," she explained. "We've poured our hearts into crafting dishes that reflect our shared love for cooking and our cultural heritage."

Al Roker's Recipes to Live By will be available everywhere books are sold on October 15. Remember to pre-order today!