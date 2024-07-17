Every Act That Auditioned for AGT 2024 In Episode 7 (RECAP)

The competition just keeps getting better as we near the end of the auditions of America’s Got Talent Season 19. With the competition in full swing, you don’t want to miss any of these amazing Acts.

This week’s episode saw a lot of incredible and unique Acts take the stage to try and earn a yes vote from the Judges. However, as we’ve seen as the season gets further and further along, Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are getting harder and harder to impress.

To help make sure you don’t lose track of all the talent that took the stage, below is a rundown of every performer from Episode 7 of America’s Got Talent Season 19.



Mia Soleil Sanchez

Act: Singer

Judges’ Vote: Yes

Thanks to this 13-year-old singer with a voice beyond her years, this episode got off to a great start. Backstage she was clearly nervous despite an encouraging visit from Simon Cowell, but when she took the stage she had the crowd eating out of the palm of her hand with her cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier than Ever.”

Illya & Anastasiia Strakhov

Act: Acrobats

Judges’ Vote: Yes

These two are currently street performers in Las Vegas with dreams of getting on one of its great big stages to sold-out crowds. They took the stage and showed that they certainly has something to perform if they ever do. They began by constructing a very unsteady tower of water glasses and he climbed to the top and did a headstand on increasingly more difficult things — a ball, a bowling ball and a small bottle of whiskey. Fortunately, despite being off-center and making everyone bite their nails briefly, he expertly performed all the stunts and earned a spot in the next round.

Jerusalem Youth Chorus

Act: Choir

Judges’ Vote: Yes

Every season, there’s a lot of musical performers who take the stage and get the crowd stirred up. That said, when we say this youth choir had the entire crowd either on its feet dancing or tearing up at their incredible voices. As if that wasn’t enough, they carried a poignant message of equality, noting they’re a group of both Israeli and Palestinian singers who believe, through music, they can create more spaces to “take a step forward to an amazing future where there is justice, and there is freedom, and there is equality and there is inclusion.”

Dian Rene

Act: Singer

Judges’ Vote: Yes

This singer originally intended to sing a song in Spanish, but the powers that be behind the show were unable to get the Spanish lyrics cleared. So, he spent the night trying to learn the song for the first time in English. While it was clear he has a great voice, the fact of the matter was he was struggling to sing the song in English. Eventually, Simon stopped him for something unprecedented on the AGT stage. Simon declared that his audition wasn’t fair since he had to change it last minute and offered him the opportunity to come back later. He did, this time with a Spanish-language song that blew the roof off the stage and earned him a spot in the next round.

Joey and Jordan

Act: Musicians

Judges’ Vote: No

These two good friends met after breakups and decided they had a love for bluegrass music that helped them get through. Sadly, while they had a show to perform, it wasn’t up to snuff for the AGT Stage. Simon was the only one to give them an X while they struggled to get on each other’s shoulders while continuing to sing, but the rest of the Judges wanted to hear them out. In the end, it was an unfortunate “no.” But hey, they clearly all had a good time.

Jabu and Cornelio

Act: Tap Dancing/Drumming

Judges’ Vote: Yes

This duo met performing on the street in Times Square and decided their respective talents worked well together and they took the performance all the way to America’s Got Talent. For their Act, they basically dueled with one tap dancing away while the other tried to match the beat on the drums. At all times it was interesting, athletic and dripping with personality.

Nasty

Act: Stunts

Judges’ Vote: Yes

By all accounts, this performer seems like a really, really nice guy. He runs a Parkour gym in his hometown and uses it to teach kids how to be safe and to make sure his kids feel strong and confident in their own athleticism. However, none of that was showcased on stage as he immediately dipped his head in hot sauce and spent 2 minutes letting his friends hit him below the belt in increasingly elaborate ways. Still, despite how strange it was it was undeniably captivating and he earned a spot in the next round.

Mervin Mayo

Act: Singer

Judges’ Vote: Yes

This school resource officer came to the stage at the behest of his wife where he promptly got the crowd on his side thanks to the impossibly romantic song he chose to sing while glancing at his wife who was just off-stage the whole time. When he was done with his soulful cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Aleksandr Batuev

Act: Contortionist

Judges’ Vote: Yes

It’s hard to deny how impressive an Act is when it begins with a full-grown (and kind of tall) man emerging on the stage from a box that looked like it would struggle to fit a pair of shoes. Aleksandr effortlessly popped out of the box and began twisting his body in seemingly impossible ways. Even though he’s wearing a suit, he managed to do things that had the entire audience unable to look away. It also helped that he stuffed himself back in the box as a grand finale.

Insane Shane

Act: Novelty

Judges’ Vote: Yes

You may recognize this Act from his very successful TikTok channel. But, if you’re like the Judges, you were very surprised when he came out on stage with a seemingly mundane Act that had the whole crowd on its feet and cheering. He catches marshmallows in his mouth following impressive trick shot throws from helpers as well as Terry Crews and the Judges (well, Simon was the only one who made one in, but still).

Ruben Solo

Act: Comedian

Judges’ Vote: Fake Golden Buzzer

This comedian had a strange Act. It wasn’t quite standup and it wasn’t quite prop comedy but it did make AGT history. He not-so-smoothly manipulated the Judge’s Voices as part of his performance to make it seem like Howie Mandel urged him to give himself a Golden Buzzer. When he did and the confetti rained down on him, he became to first person to get booed while receiving a Golden Buzzer. In the end, though, all tricks aside, it was a hard “no” from the Judges.

Schumacher

Act: Novelty

Judges’ Vote: Sofia Golden Buzzer

From moment one, this Japanese duo was perplexing but undoubtedly charming. As soon as they launched into their act, one of them stripped off the very dapper suit while the other retrieved a dog mask. With some contortion he hilariously made it look like he was a dog standing on the stage as well as a slew of other animals. The grand finale saw his partner join him to create a giraffe that had everyone, including the Judges, giggling like mad. While it had everyone entertained, no one was expecting Sofia Vergara to give them the coveted final Golden Buzzer of the season.

Forest of Haunts

Act: Horror Magic

Judges’ Vote: Yes

It’s unique for an Act to start with a jump scare for the Judges who decide their fate but this horror-themed Act knew what was for sale and even upped the drama by bringing Sofia and Simon on stage for more scares. They instructed Simon to choose a series of balloons to be popped over Sofia’s head, somehow narrowly avoiding dropping a load of maggots on her. It was a captivating performance that earned these haunting characters a spot in the next round.

