This Mean Girls Star Was in a Scandalous SVU Episode 22 Years Ago That We Can't Forget

An unforgettable Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode shares a guest star with one of the most classic comedies of the past 20 years!

Let's take you back two decades to Season 4, Episode 2's "Deception." Not only does the episode feature Mariska Hargitay's gorgeous short hair, but fans will no doubt recognize a familiar Mean Girls face: Jonathan Bennett, who memorably portrayed Aaron Samuels in the hit 2004 comedy.

A word of warning: in true SVU fashion, Bennett's role in this particular episode is a total rollercoaster ride.

Jonathan Bennett plays Kyle Fuller on SVU's episode "Deception" from Season 4

The episode highlights everything that keeps fans hooked on SVU. All-too-real storylines that often feel uncomfortable combined with stellar performances from all actors involved with enough twists and turns to keep everyone guessing.

(These scenes also make us yearn for the days when Hargitay and Christopher Meloni shared the screen every week! However, if Hargitay has anything to say about it, fans could see the duo reunite sooner rather than later.)

Bennet portrayed the 17-year-old stepson-turned-husband, Kyle Fuller, which was about as unsettling (and about as far removed from his Mean Girls character) as it gets. Jennifer Michelle Brown, the actress who played his younger sister, Chloe, stole the show with a fantastic scene alongside Hargitay that set the tone for the rest of the episode.

Bennett's character, Kyler Fuller, was central to the episode's plot, which saw him involved in a salacious storyline involving a purported sexual relationship with his own stepmother, Gloria. When Fuller's father winds up dead, he's implicated as the murderer. But thanks to some detective work by Benson and Stabler, the real murder-for-hire plot (orchestrated by Fuller's stepmother) is uncovered, but not until after Gloria and her stepson reveal they became married in an attempt to protect her from being charged with sexual crimes against a minor. Spoiler alert: Kyle testified against her in the end.

Law & Order: SVU returns soon for Season 26

Hargitay, Ice T, and the rest of the squad will return for Season 26 Thursday, October 3 on NBC with a couple of full-time crew additions to boot. Filming is already underway, and the cast looks phenomenal in a behind-the-scenes photo Hargitay recently shared on Instagram!

Still, one question remains: Will a Bensler reunion be in the cards? In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Meloni admitted that it may be time for Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler to reunite on screen.

"I'm actually planning on it," she confessed. "I just told [Meloni] the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

Will it happen on SVU? Will it happen on Organized Crime? Will it happen at all? Only time will tell.