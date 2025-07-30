How Comedian Insane Wayne's "Sit Down Perspective" Blew Away AGT's Judges

In its entire 20-year history, a comedian has never taken home the top prize on America's Got Talent. But will 2025 break that pattern? The Judges have already found a contender in 83-year-old Sandra Risser, whose shockingly naughty set about shopping and sex had them in stitches.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Now there's another strong Act in the mix, Dewayne "Insane Wayne" Jackson, a self-described "stand-up comedian with a sit down perspective." Insane Wayne grew up in Stockton, California and studied to become a barber, but on a dare from a friend, tried his hand at comedy and fell in love with performing. More than two decades later, he's still at it. And there's one thing that makes him just a little different from the other comics you've seen: Insane Wayne uses a wheelchair.

"I’m out here advocating for dudes in wheelchairs. I notice, a lot of women out there dating or married to a man wasting his legs. You got a good pair of legs don’t know what to do with ‘em. Don’t know how to take out the trash don’t know how to take you on a date. Don’t do nothing. Ladies, don’t let your blessing roll past you," he joked during his Audition."

Insane Wayne got Howie Mandel's stamp of approval

Dewayne Jackson during America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

As the resident comedian at the Judges' table, Howie Mandel gave his expert opinion on Insane Wayne's set first, and he couldn't have praised it more. "There’s no question. You are amazing, you are memorable, you are likable, you are real and you have such a great shot at doing amazing on Season 20," he said.

Simon Cowell agreed, adding, "That was one of the best Auditions we’ve had today, genuinely. Partly because you’re just naturally funny, jokes are great. You time it so well, you just got to the good bits and everything was great."

Eager for a Golden Buzzer, Insane Wayne pulled gold confetti out of his pocket and tossed it in the air, asking, "What are we thinking? What are we thinking?" Judge Mel B. revealed that they'd already gone through their Golden Buzzer allotment for the season. It didn't matter, though; he got four Yeses!

Backstage, he kept the jokes going, telling Host Terry Crews he was so happy, "I almost walked off stage."

Where to catch Insane Wayne

You can find information about his upcoming shows on his Instagram and Facebook pages. The comedian is still based out of Northern California, where he is engaged to Neka Lee and enjoys spending time with his family, performing and coaching youth football.