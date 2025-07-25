You Won't Believe Idris Elba's Real British Accent on Law & Order So Many Years Ago

Billy Porter on His London Debut, Still Getting Nervous and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Midge Purce and Emily Sonnett on "Saucy" Sonnett, Whose Position Is Harder and Playing for Gotham

The actor's guest starring role gave away one fact that many fans may not know.

Let's come out and say it: Hearing Idris Elba's real accent never fails to blow our minds.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order on NBC and Peacock.

Whether you became a fan of the uber-talented actor from his days on The Wire or as Charles Miner on The Office — or from any other of his countless roles — hearing Elba's authentic British accent can be as jarring as it gets! That's right, the lilt the London-born star pulls off in so many roles is not his natural way of speaking.

His guest appearance in a Season 12 episode of Law & Order, originally broadcast on November 28, 2000, is the perfect way for fans to hear Elba's true accent. In the ninth episode of the season, "3 Dawg Night," Elba played Lonnie Liston, a nightclub floor manager who may or may not have something to hide.

Elba, who was only 29 years old by the time the episode aired, immediately shined in his role. He showed off his British accent as he was peppered with questions from Detectives Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) and Ed Green (Jesse L. Martin).

RELATED: The Law & Order Cast Has These Grisly Associations While Driving Around New York

It's a testament to the star's stellar acting ability that so many fans are shocked at his real voice. Who would've guessed it from all the times he made Jim Halpert's life a living hell on The Office?

Idris Elba talks about his American accent: "I can't watch or listen to myself"

In an August 2022 interview on The Angie Martinez Show, the 52-year-old spoke about his famous American accent and made a few surprising admissions along the way.

"If I'm honest, I can't watch or listen to myself playing American characters," he confessed. Elba went on to explain that his American accent even freaks out his only daughter, Isan.

"My daughter, Isan, she's American, she has an American accent, and she's like, 'Aw, dad, why do you talk like that?'" Elba revealed. "She always thinks I sound like… you know when Eddie Murphy does the white guy voice? 'Hey buddy. Hey man, why you talk like that?'"

RELATED: Fans Are Obsessing Over Law & Order's Mini Gavel Set That Makes the Iconic Dun Dun

Charles Miner (Idris Elba) on The Office Season 5 Episode 21, "The Michael Scott Paper Company". Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

(Elba is referring to Murphy's iconic Saturday Night Live "White Like Me" sketch from 1982.)

Ultimately, the star explained that after living in the United States for 16 years of his life in the early part of his career, he can't help but let his American accent slip in whenever he comes back to the States.

"When I'm in America, my American accent or influence just comes flooding right back," he confessed.