Darci Lynne Adds New Dates to Her U.S. Tour! See If She'll Be in Your Hometown

Darci Lynne is having one heck of a summer.

The America's Got Talent Season 12 winner gave fans something to cheer about: the 20-year-old added new dates to her U.S. headlining tour! Darci Lynne & Friends: Up Close and Personal now runs through the first half of 2026, adding dates all across the country, with special attention being given to cities in America's heartland — which makes sense, given the star's Oklahoma roots.

In a July 7 Instagram post, Lynne revealed her new concert dates. The scope of her tour, which will feature Lynne and her iconic puppet friends performing songs and skits that made Lynne an overnight sensation on AGT, was impressive enough when she first announced tour dates in December 2024 — now it's even bigger.

"More dates!! Be sure to grab tickets for your city before they sell out! 🎟️," Lynne wrote in a caption.

Darci Lynne's tour dates

As of July 28, the following dates remain for Darci Lynne & Friends: Up Close and Personal. The world-famous ventriloquist will be busy during this tour, to say the least!

July 31 – Paragould, Arkansas

August 2 – Belleville, Illinois

August 9 & 10 – Manheim, PA

August 23 – Lawton, Oklahoma

September 11 – Cedar Falls, Iowa

September 13 – Keokuk, Iowa

September 14 – Corning, Iowa

September 25 – Akron, Ohio

September 27 – Greenwood, Indiana

September 28 – Marion, Illinois

October 23 – Paris, Tennessee

October 24 – Bartlett, Tennessee

October 26 – Sheffield, Alabama

November 6 – Ringgold, Georgia

November 8 – Greeneville, Tennessee

November 9 – Prestonburg, Kentucky

December 6 – Pawhuska, Oklahoma

December 11 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

December 14 – Tulsa, Oklahoma

December 18 – Colorado Springs, Colorado

December 19 – Greeley, Colorado

December 20 – Casper, Wyoming

January 31 – Sheboygan, Wisconsin

February 1 – Chicago, Illinois

April 23 – Manchester, Connecticut

Ticket information for Darci Lynne & Friends: Up Close and Personal is available here.

Darci Lynne releases new single

But that's not all the big news Lynne has revealed lately. In a July 23 Instagram video, Lynne announced the release of her latest single, "Better Late Than Never," which is currently available to stream on all popular streaming platforms.

The star even gave fans an a cappella performance of the new tune to whet their appetites for the studio version.

While Lynne will never shy away from the ventriloquism skills that made her a household name, she's eager to prove that she's a more well-rounded performer — and she'll have that opportunity to prove that throughout her U.S. tour.

"I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist," Lynne confessed in a 2017 interview with The Oklahoman. "I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it. I want to do it all."