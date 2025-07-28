Darci Lynne Adds New Dates to Her U.S. Tour! See If She'll Be in Your Hometown
The AGT Season 12 winner isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Darci Lynne is having one heck of a summer.
The America's Got Talent Season 12 winner gave fans something to cheer about: the 20-year-old added new dates to her U.S. headlining tour! Darci Lynne & Friends: Up Close and Personal now runs through the first half of 2026, adding dates all across the country, with special attention being given to cities in America's heartland — which makes sense, given the star's Oklahoma roots.
In a July 7 Instagram post, Lynne revealed her new concert dates. The scope of her tour, which will feature Lynne and her iconic puppet friends performing songs and skits that made Lynne an overnight sensation on AGT, was impressive enough when she first announced tour dates in December 2024 — now it's even bigger.
"More dates!! Be sure to grab tickets for your city before they sell out! 🎟️," Lynne wrote in a caption.
Darci Lynne's tour dates
As of July 28, the following dates remain for Darci Lynne & Friends: Up Close and Personal. The world-famous ventriloquist will be busy during this tour, to say the least!
- July 31 – Paragould, Arkansas
- August 2 – Belleville, Illinois
- August 9 & 10 – Manheim, PA
- August 23 – Lawton, Oklahoma
- September 11 – Cedar Falls, Iowa
- September 13 – Keokuk, Iowa
- September 14 – Corning, Iowa
- September 25 – Akron, Ohio
- September 27 – Greenwood, Indiana
- September 28 – Marion, Illinois
- October 23 – Paris, Tennessee
- October 24 – Bartlett, Tennessee
- October 26 – Sheffield, Alabama
- November 6 – Ringgold, Georgia
- November 8 – Greeneville, Tennessee
- November 9 – Prestonburg, Kentucky
- December 6 – Pawhuska, Oklahoma
- December 11 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- December 14 – Tulsa, Oklahoma
- December 18 – Colorado Springs, Colorado
- December 19 – Greeley, Colorado
- December 20 – Casper, Wyoming
- January 31 – Sheboygan, Wisconsin
- February 1 – Chicago, Illinois
- April 23 – Manchester, Connecticut
Ticket information for Darci Lynne & Friends: Up Close and Personal is available here.
Darci Lynne releases new single
But that's not all the big news Lynne has revealed lately. In a July 23 Instagram video, Lynne announced the release of her latest single, "Better Late Than Never," which is currently available to stream on all popular streaming platforms.
The star even gave fans an a cappella performance of the new tune to whet their appetites for the studio version.
While Lynne will never shy away from the ventriloquism skills that made her a household name, she's eager to prove that she's a more well-rounded performer — and she'll have that opportunity to prove that throughout her U.S. tour.
"I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist," Lynne confessed in a 2017 interview with The Oklahoman. "I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it. I want to do it all."