Why Gwen Stefani Would Pretend to Mess Up at Her First Job at Dairy Queen: "Oops!"

Long before she was a Grammy-winning music icon and celebrated Coach of The Voice, Gwen Stefani was dreaming of entertaining the masses while scooping cones and serving Blizzards at a Dairy Queen.

During a 2023 episode of The Voice — while chatting with her fellow Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Niall Horan — the quartet spoke about some of the jobs they had before making it big. While a post-college Legend held a brief position as a Powerpoint-savvy management consultant and a younger McEntire had dreams of becoming a world-famous barrel racer someday, Stefani's first gig was much more down-to-earth. The longtime Coach and pop superstar revealed that her first job was behind the counter at the ice cream chain.

"My first job was Dairy Queen," Stefani revealed before sharing a humorous anecdote about her on-the-job hijinks.

Gwen Stefani used to pretend to mess up Dairy Queen orders at her first job

During the Coaches' chat about first jobs, Stefani shared a hack that she would often employ as a teenager to enjoy some Dairy Queen treats. While manning the soft-serve machine or when preparing Blizzards, Stefani would "accidentally" get the order wrong.

"I would be back there, and they're like, ‘If you make a mistake, it's OK. Just put it in the freezer. You can have it on your break,'" Stefani recalled with a smirk.

Stefani then began pantomiming the process of incorrectly making a Blizzard. “I was like, ‘Oops! Oops!’”

A fudged Blizzard order-turned-complimentary employee treat is a sound strategy for scoring some extra ice cream, which likely fueled some of her and her No Doubt bandmate's rehearsals.

Fans far and wide may know her as a chart-topping artist and No Doubt's charismatic frontwoman, but her early days included plenty of soft-serve and some life-changing friendships made behind the counter.

The formation of No Doubt has a special connection to Dairy Queen

As it turns out, the same Dairy Queen where Stefani worked also served as one of the O.G. hangout spots for the band that would launch her career. Dairy Queen was more than a first job; it's also where No Doubt first took shape, according to E!. The band was first formed in 1986 after Stefani and her older brother befriended No Doubt co-creator John Spence while working at the Orange County, California location. While Stefani originally performed as a backup vocalist for the band, following Spence's tragic passing, Stefani became the vocal frontwoman in 1987.

Despite their humble beginnings, No Doubt would go on to be a global success. From sugary treats and garage band practices to a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and dozens of chart-topping singles, Stefani has worn many glamorous hats in her multi-decade career. Nowadays, she's a household name with several fashion lines, Grammy awards, and a powerhouse music career across several genres.

But it all began with grunge-loving chats at the Grill & Chill, where Stefani may have messed up a few ice cream orders, but set herself up for a larger-than-life legacy.