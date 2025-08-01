Kelly Clarkson Is a Total Showstopper with a Beehive Hairdo in This Retro Photo

Kelly Clarkson has delivered countless style moments across her multi-decade career as a chart-topping star. But one particular throwback photo of The Voice Season 29 Coach is giving retro realness in the best way possible.

From her early 2000s pop-punk edge to her current eye-turning style as host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson experimented with many different looks. And when Clarkson made a brief but memorable guest appearance on the NBC drama American Dreams in 2003, she rocked a full-volume 1960s-influenced beehive hairdo, complete with bold eye makeup and a lovely yellow dress.

Now, more than 20 years later, the throwback photo serves as a reminder of the early days of Clarkson's career and her timeless charm.

Kelly Clarkson rocked a beehive for her American Dreams guest appearance

Brenda Lee (Kelly Clarkson) appears on American Dreams Season 1 Episode 1 "And Promises to Keep". Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

So, what's the backstory behind the beehive? In 2003, hot off her American Idol win, Clarkson took a brief detour from recording to the camera with a guest appearance on American Dreams, NBC's 1960s period drama.

The series, largely inspired by Dick Clark's American Bandstand, recreated famous musical acts across Bandstand's storied history, with modern stars reimagining mythic sets. Brad Paisley guest starred in an episode as Ricky Nelson; The Voice alum Alicia Keys stole hearts as Fontella Bass; John Legend delivered a dynamite guest appearance as Stevie Wonder. American Dreams attracted musical acts like SVU collects future A-listers, and Clarkson's appearances were a glimmering highlight.

Clarkson's powerhouse vocals lent themselves magically to her portrayal of rockabilly pioneer Brenda Lee. Clarkson stepped into the musical role with ease, performing as the legendary Lee twice throughout the show's three-season run. For the Season 2 premiere, Clarkson delivered an unforgettable rendition of Lee's "Sweet Nothin's," and later returned for a Season 3 episode to perform "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" as Lee.

Kelly Clarkson's other television and film appearances

Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

While Clarkson is best known for stealing hearts as herself — whether she's performing on stage, Coaching The Voice, or hosting her Emmy-winning talk show — she's dipped her toes into the world of scripted television and film on several occasions.

Clarkson made her acting debut in 2002 — aside from two uncredited guest appearances in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and That 80's Show, she also appeared in the film Issues 101. One of her most famous forays was the 2003 film From Justin to Kelly, a rom-com musical co-starring her fellow Idol finalist, Justin Guarini. That same year, Clarkson appeared on American Dreams. In 2007, Clarkson starred alongside Reba McEntire in her hit series Reba, guest appearing as a bright-eyed woman named Kelly.

Over the years, Clarkson has made several brief television appearances as herself, boasting memorable cameos in series like The Crazy Ones and The Rookie. Clarkson has also lent those angelic pipes to the voice recording studio for several animated projects. Not only did she guest star in an episode of King of the Hill, but she also stole the show in the animated films AngryDolls and Trolls World Tour, where she flexed both her vocal and comedic chops.

Throughout it all, Clarkson has always served the same warmth, humor, and vocal intensity that first made audiences fall in love. Clarkson may not be rocking the beehive these days, but the throwback photo serves as proof that no matter the era, look, or genre, Clarkson always pulls it off with panache.