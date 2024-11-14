Why You Recognize Ciara Monique’s Wallen Sipes on SVU

Bruno and Fin had their work cut out for them after a sex worker found herself in trouble on SVU.

You can never guess which dynamite guest star will make their way to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit next, and in the squad's latest case, viewers may have felt a sense of déjà vu.

Season 26, Episode 7 ("Tenfold") featured the return of Ciara Monique's Wallen Sipes, a sex worker who lands on an insidious client's radar. Aside from her guest appearance in the 2022 series Evil, eagle-eyed SVU fans may remember Monique from Season 24, Episode 12 ("Blood Out") when she first brushed paths with the squad. Monique always delivers a powerhouse guest performance and continued the trend in SVU's latest.

Find out what happened after Monique's Wallen Sipes returned to SVU screens, below.

When did Wallen Sipes (Ciara Monique) first appear on SVU? Wallen Sipes was first introduced in Season 24 of SVU just as Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane) joined the squad. After leaving a Bronx bar, Bruno and Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice T) noticed a drugged woman inside a garbage truck who was seconds away from being crushed by the compactor — someone had left her for dead. The detectives flocked to her aid, learning her name was Wallen; she was a sex worker who'd been assaulted. They were dismayed, however, when Wallen revealed that she didn't plan on pressing charges. RELATED: 25 Celebrities Who Guest Starred On Law & Order: SVU Fortunately, Bruno convinced Wallen to cooperate with their investigation, and they successfully tracked down and arrested her assailant, a resounding win for Bruno as his first case with the SVU. Bruno has been killing it as a cherished member of the squad ever since, closing several cases with Fin and the crew.

Wallen Sipes (Ciara Monique) returned in SVU Season 26

Wallen Sipes (Ciara Monique) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

In Season 26, Episode 7 ("Tenfold"), the past came back to haunt Bruno after Wallen was assaulted again, this time by a client who followed her home and assaulted her in the street. Unsure of how to proceed, Wallen gave the cops Bruno's number so she could speak with someone she trusted. Wallen sobbed and explained she was raped, and Bruno vowed to help her again.

RELATED: All About Law & Order: SVU's Detective Terry Bruno

Wallen initially refused to admit that she was still a sex worker, not giving the detectives much to work with. Wallen claimed she was simply walking home when she was attacked, neglecting to mention she was returning home after seeing a few clients that night. Leveraging his previous connection to her, Bruno convinced Wallen to do a rape kit, but she remained tight-lipped about the prostitution.

