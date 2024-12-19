SPOILER ALERT!This article contains details about Laid on Peacock. If you haven't watched Season 1, proceed with caution.

In Peacock’s Laid, going out with someone new could be life-or-death.

Do Richie and Ruby End Up Together in Laid? Michael Angarano Teases Their Fate

Being the leading lady in a show with two strong suiters falling for you might seem like a role primed for a happily ever after. However, whoever her heart desires might have their heart stop beating. That's the unsettling reality for Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) in Peacock's new "f---ed up rom-com" Laid.

One by one, Ruby's exes start dropping like flies. One from cancer, another hit by a car. The unexpected deaths begin to pile up, but even with a hunch something is amiss, Ruby finds herself caught between two possible Mr. Rights.

The stars of the show spoke to NBC Insider about how the love triangle emerging eventually shakes out.

Dating Ruby is a possible death wish in Laid

Early on, Ruby becomes smitten with a client named Isaac (Tommy Martinez) who hired her to plan an event for his parents' anniversary. She also begrudgingly reconnects with a former fling, Richie (Michael Angarano), who was skipped over (so far) in the unlucky number of exes dying back-to-back like domino pieces in a line. Ruby and her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) question if Richie is a loophole.

Michael Angarano attends the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California; Tommy Martinez arrives for the "Good Trouble" premiere at The Palace Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles on January 8, 2019. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

But Ruby’s life doesn’t look like the typical rom-com flick we all know and love, co-showrunner Nahnatchka Khan told NBC Insider.

“You’re not in When Harry Met Sally, like this doesn’t happen,” Khan said, touching on a take from Ruby’s therapist in the show. “The love story that’s developing doesn’t look like the way she thought it would, which I think is a fun thing.”

Isaac (Tommy Martinez) and Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) on 'Laid' Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: PEACOCK

Does Michael Angarano think Ruby and Richie are endgame in Laid? For anyone wondering if Ruby chooses Richie, Angarano kept the final reveal a secret in a chat with NBC Insider. “He’s a really important person in her emotional… journey,” Angarano said. “I think she learns a lot with Richie and through Richie.”

Andre Hyland, who plays AJ's boyfriend Zack, coyly teased everyone’s fate.

“I like where the show goes as a fan of television,” Andre said simply, a sentiment Michael agreed with. “Technically, [Zack and Richie] are both still at risk of maybe dying.”

Angarano found the scenes he shared with Hsu captured the “full spectrum” of the dark comedy.

“We would literally play like such crazy ranges of broad comedy and then… just heartfelt, sincere, earnest, grounded,” Angarano revealed then with a laugh, adding: “I think Richie plays a very important part in Ruby’s journey, which is all I can really say.”

Angarano and Hsu felt comfortable around each other since their chemistry read, according to the actor.

“We had to like look directly at each other and I had to say a line and I looked at her, and started laughing hysterically,” Angarano recalled. “It sort of dictated our relationship throughout the rest of the show.”

Andre Hyland as Zack and Stephanie Hsu as Ruby in Season 1 Episode 2 of Laid. Photo: James Dittiger/Peacock

To find out if Richie is truly a loophole or if Ruby decides to risk a new relationship with Isaac, you’ll just have to “watch to find out,” the showrunners teased.

Though you won’t have to wait long: All eight episodes of Laid are streaming now on Peacock.