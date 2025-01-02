Colin Firth portrays Dr. Jim Swire, who helped expose the truth behind the explosion of Pan Am Flight 103.

If you're riveted by films like Oliver Stone's JFK and David Fincher's Zodiac, then you'll definitely want to catch Peacock's Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. Based on the personal account of Dr. Jim Swire, the limited series dives headfirst into the circumstances surrounding the December 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103, which killed nearly 300 innocent people.

Frustrated by his government's lack of concern at such an obvious act of terror that claimed the life of his 23-year-old daughter, Swire (portrayed in the show by Academy Award-winner Colin Firth) took it upon himself to uncover the truth, no matter the cost. And indeed, his obsession did spark plenty of international outrage and familial strife along the way. Swire continues to fight on for answers to this day, vocally challenging the official narrative that Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi (played by Ardalan Esmaili) was guilty of the crime.

"I think we’ve done an important job here that sometimes only drama can do," executive producer Gareth Neame said in a statement around the show's release. "An awful lot has been written about the Pan Am 103 Lockerbie disaster. But sometimes when you dramatize the story, you bring a new perspective to it. I was very drawn to the prospect of making a show that could bring a new perspective to the public’s understanding of the Lockerbie disaster and why it happened."

Where to watch Lockerbie: A Search for Truth? All five episodes of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth are streaming now on Peacock, having premiered on Thursday, January 2.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth's cast also includes Catherine McCormack as Jane Swire, Rosanna Adams as Flora Swire, Jemma Carlton as Cathy Swire, Harry Redding as William Swire, Guy Henry as Paul Channon, Roger Barclay as Cecil Parkinson, John Wark as Robert Black, Sam Troughton as Murray Guthrie, Nabil Al Raee as Muammar Gaddafi, Selwa Jghalef as Aisha al-Megrahi, and Mudar Abbara as Lamin Khalifah Fhimah.

The show was written for the small screen by David Harrower and Maryam Hamidi — adapted from Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph's The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice.

