Where to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota - Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC

Two more Big Ten powers take the spotlight on this week's edition of NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night.

With the college football season well underway, we're starting to see teams transition to conference matchups, and therefore jockeying for positions that could eventually lead to a conference championship at year's end and, maybe, a shot at the College Football Playoff.

That means a lot of things, including that NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night is about to get even more exciting, as teams from the around the conference prepare to show us what they've got under the bright lights of a primetime game. This week, Iowa and Minnesota face off in Big Ten action on NBC and Peacock, and we've got all the details.

What time does the Iowa vs. Minnesota college football game kickoff? The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Where to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers? The Iowa vs. Minnesota game will air live on NBC, and stream simultaneously on Peacock as part of Big Ten Saturday Night.

Quarterback Cade McNamara of the Iowa Hawkeyes leads the team onto the field before the first half against the Utah State Aggies at Kinnick Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Matthew Holst/Getty Images

What to expect from Iowa vs. Minnesota

Coming off a very strong 2023 season that saw them lose the Big Ten Championship to eventual National Champions Michigan, the Iowa Hawkeyes are trying to prove they've still got what it takes to be a major Big Ten contender this season. So far, things have been a little rocky thanks to a tight loss to longtime rival Iowa State, but with a 2-1 record, the Hawkeyes still have a shot at proving themselves on the Big Ten stage, and at the moment, Minnesota is standing in their way.

The Minnesota Gophers, meanwhile, are coming off a mixed bag of a 2023 campaign that saw them claim several key victories (including an upset win over Iowa in the middle of the season) on their way to a 6-7 record. They just managed to squeak their way into a Bowl game, defeating Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl, and now they're out to do something bigger and better this season. And they're off to a decent start, winning two straight in shutout victories after losing their season opener to ACC power North Carolina.

For both Iowa and Minnesota, this marks the start of Big Ten conference play in the 2024 season, and they're pretty evenly matched. The game could go either way, and with bigger and tougher opponents coming up –– including Ohio State for Iowa and both Michigan and USC for Minnesota –– the victor of this matchup will definitely need the morale and momentum boost that'll come with a win this Saturday.

