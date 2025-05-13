Find out how and when the show will close out its monumental 50th season.

The end is near for SNL Season 50. After a season that folded in many celebrations of the show's five decades on NBC, Saturday Night Live is preparing to go on summer break and look ahead to Season 51. But not before a finale that's sure to be a memorable one!

Season 50 has been packed with surprise guest stars and viral moments that both showcased SNL's current cast and paid tribute to the sketch comedy institution's long legacy. In the 2024-2025 season, fans got two new Lonely Island Digital Shorts, a new John Mulaney musical titled "Port Authority Duane Reade," a new crush named Domingo, and three Hosts who doubled as Musical Guests.

Those included Timothée Chalamet making his Musical Guest debut, surprising only the people who hadn't yet seen him transform into Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Dana Carvey, David Spade, and Pete Davidson all returned to put in memorable cold open appearances. And this all happened in addition to the star-studded 50th Anniversary Special!

With 19 Season 50 episodes streaming on Peacock right now and one more to go, here's what to know about SNL's season finale.

When is the Saturday Night Live Season 50 finale? The SNL50 finale airs Saturday, May 17, at 11:30 ET/8:30 PT/10:30 CT on NBC and Peacock. It streams next-day on Peacock.

Who is hosting the Saturday Night Live finale? Scarlett Johansson. The Jurassic World Rebirth star returns to host the SNL Season 50 finale. It will be Johansson's seventh time as Host ... and we can't be the only ones who notice that it coincides with when her husband Colin Jost historically fires off another​​​​​ Weekend Update joke swap with Michael Che. With the May 17 episode, Johansson will become the most frequent female SNL host of all time, ahead of Tina Fey and Drew Barrymore. Alec Baldwin is the most frequent male host with a total of 17 episodes under his belt, followed by Steve Martin with 16.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Who is the SNL finale Musical Guest? Bad Bunny! Bad Bunny is returning to the SNL stage for what will technically be his third time as Musical Guest, but he's practically a regular at this point. The Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and sometime actor has made multiple appearances on the show since 2020. He was both Host and Musical Guest in Season 49, and showed up twice during the SNL50 special, including a cameo as the brother of Domingo (Marcello Hernandez) and Rinaldo (Pedro Pascal). Bad Bunny also performed "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" and the title track from his 2025 album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, at the anniversary weekend's SNL: The Homecoming Concert, which is still currently available to stream on Peacock. That same evening, he joined Lady Gaga, Eddie Vedder, T-Pain, and Chris Parnell for an epic tribute to The Lonely Island.

Bad Bunny performs “Un Preview” on Saturday Night Live Season 49 Episode 1846 on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

