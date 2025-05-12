Everything to Know About St. Denis Medical Season 2

NBC's hilarious new sitcom, St. Denis Medical, will soon return for its sophomore season. Whether it's the silly hospital antics, sweet love stories, or cringe-til-you-laugh awkward situations, there's so much to enjoy about the show. Here's everything we know about the upcoming second season.

When does St. Denis Medical Season 2 air?

The series returns fall 2025 on NBC. Stay tuned for details.

What the cast wants to see in Season 2

The cast of St. Denis Medical spoke to NBC Insider about their hopes for their characters when the show comes back, and their answers were just perfect. Actor Josh Lawson, who plays surgeon Dr. Bruce, revealed, “Believe it or not, I really enjoy the actual ‘doctoring’ part of the character. I hope they throw more and more complicated emergencies and surgeries at me. They’re always conscious of making the medical sequences as truthful as possible, and I love learning about that world.”

As nurse Matt, Mekki Leeper wants to explore the character's crush on fellow nurse Serena (Kahyun Kim). “The Matt and Serena of it all is a little secretive to talk about, so who knows? But I can tell you this, Matt is learning stuff, man,” said Leeper. “In Season 2, he is gonna know how to do, I don’t know three things, maybe four. I look forward to it.”

Superstore alum Kaliko Kauahi plays nurse Val. “I hope Val gets to continue delivering sass and keeping it super real in the ER,” the actress said. Added star Alison Tolman, “I just want to interact with more characters. I want more fun guest stars. I want a mother-in-law to show up... I really want to meet, like, whoever Matt’s weird Craigslist roommate is."

When it comes to twists, David Alan Grier thinks there’s going to be a lot for Dr. Ron: “Perhaps he gets involved in… overextending himself on Bitcoin, slot machines. I would definitely love to see Dr. Ron take all of his money and just go on an investing spree because his emotions could go up and down like the stock market, literally.”

Wendi McLendon-Covey suggested, “I would like to see [Hospital Admin Joyce] play more of the marimbas...[and to] see what else Joyce has going on and why she is so weird.”

St. Denis Medical Season 1 episodes are available on Peacock.