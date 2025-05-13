What Time Does NBC’s Joan Rivers Tribute Special Start? (DETAILS)

Joan Rivers onstage during the "Roast of Joan Rivers" at on July 26, 2009.

NBC is celebrating a comedic titan with the star-studded Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute, and we can't wait to see how the legion of comedic geniuses honor the late legend.

From her hilarious remarks on the red carpet to her hysterical comedy career, Rivers was not just a comedy icon but a career trailblazer. As a late-night TV pioneer, Rivers entertained audiences for decades with her barbed wit and unabashed commentary. The NBC special comes just after the tenth anniversary of Rivers' September 2014 passing. Ahead of the event, Rivers' daughter Melissa visited the TODAY co-anchors to chat about creating the special with a pantheon of comics. From brutally honest hilarity to side-splitting roasts, Melissa can't wait for fans to see it.

"The history of comedy can't be written without your mom," Al Roker told Melissa while speaking to Rivers' mythic impact on the comedy genre. Rivers' career is a cultural touchstone, so the NBC special is bound to deliver just as much heart as humor.

"Given that I'm dead, I assume someone will finally decide to honor me. Well, it's about time," Rivers wrote in a letter she left for Melissa. The comedy icon wouldn't tolerate tardiness — find out what time the special will air on NBC, below.

What time does Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute start? Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute airs on Tuesday, May 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Filmed at the iconic Apollo Theatre, the special is set to deliver plenty of laughs, expletives, and barbed wit, and fans of Rivers' legendary humor won't want to miss it.

Joan Rivers attends An Evening With Joan And Melissa Rivers at 92nd Street Y on January 22, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Who is performing at the Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute? NBC is rolling out the red carpet for a dynamite lineup of comedians eager to honor a comedic trailblazer. The star-studded lineup includes: Rachel Brosnahan

Margaret Cho

Nikki Glaser

Tiffany Haddish

Chelsea Handler

Neil Patrick Harris

Bill Maher

Howie Mandel

Joel McHale

Tracy Morgan

Patton Oswalt

Aubrey Plaza

Sarah Silverman

Jean Smart

Rita Wilson Executive producer Melissa Rivers will also perform alongside the comedic dream team. "This tribute is everything my mother would have wanted — hilarious, unfiltered, and filled with people she respected (and roasted). And as usual, she was still the funniest person in the room," Melissa Rivers said. "It's incredibly moving to see so many iconic comedians come together to celebrate her legacy, especially the women whose careers she helped make possible by breaking down so many doors. I know she'd be thrilled to see how far things have come, and she'd still have notes."

Where to stream Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute

An extended and uncensored version of the Rivers tribute will be available to stream on May 14 on Peacock and will feature the full lineup of stars and performers.

"Joan Rivers is deserving of her status as one of the funniest and most influential comedians of all time," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said. "She paved the way for so many women who came after her and this special is a way to honor her for all of her incredible achievements both on the stage and off."