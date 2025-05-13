Bublé and Adam Can't Stop Goofing Off And More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

The Voice will reveal who America's been voting for on tonight's episode.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (May 13, 2025)

The Voice is coming down the wire and now it’s up to America to decide the winner of Season 27.



After making tough decisions throughout the Blind Auditions, the Battles, the Knockouts, and the Playoffs, Coaches John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine advanced 12 Artists — three from each team — to perform in the Live Shows. And following Monday night’s episode on May 12, viewers voted for their favorite Artists. And buckle up, because those results will be revealed tonight!

But no matter the outcome of this season and no matter who is crowned the winner, Bublé told NBC Insider that he's witnessed just how each Artist's life has already changed "just from being on this massive television program that has seven to 11 million people watching all over the planet."

"My favorite part about it was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on," Bublé said. "Their socials have grown. I didn’t realize at the time because I had thought of this as an end-goal thing."

John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Read on for everything you need to know to watch The Voice on NBC.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, May 13, 2025? Yes! Tonight, The Voice will reveal which Artists have received the most votes to advance on to the final round of Live Shows. On May 13 at 8/7c on NBC, The Voice will first air a one-hour recap episode of the first night of Season 27’s Live Semi-Final Performances. So if you missed last night's episode, this is the perfect chance to get caught up! Then, The Voice will air an all-new episode 9/8c on NBC, announcing the Live Semi-Final Results and the finalists heading to next week's Live Shows.

What's new on The Voice this week? The Voice is officially live for the rest of Season 27, folks. During last night’s episode, the top remaining Artists sang their hearts out in the Live Semi-Final Performances. We also found out which Artists the Coaches decided to bring back, thanks to the brand new Super Save rule. What's more, on Tuesday night this week, The Voice will reveal the Top 5 Artists who will advance to next week's Live Shows. Stakes are truly higher than ever now as there are just a few more nights of The Voice Season 27 to go, as the winner will be revealed next week on Tuesday, May 20.

Carson Daly, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How to watch The Voice

You can watch The Voice Season 27 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.