Where Is Yellowstone Filmed? Where to Find Montana’s Real Dutton Ranch & More

Not only is the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch from the Yellowstone series real, but fans can actually stay the night.

The Yellowstone series, now in its fifth and final season, is set in the Montana countryside at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Owner and patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) once said that his ranch was the size of Rhode Island … but is that true in real life?

Montana is as much a character as the Dutton family and the cowboys working their ranch, so it's only fitting that the series is actually filmed in Montana.

For instance, scenes in the Governor's Office — before and after John is elected to office at the top of Season 5 — are filmed at the Montana State Capital in Helena, and the Broken Rock Reservation scenes take place on the Crow Reservation in southern Montana, which spans over 2.2 million acres.

And Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the family-owned ranch that has been the center of intense sibling rivalries, land disputes, and general chaos, can also really be found in Montana. Read on to learn more.

Is the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch a real place?

Yes, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is an actual ranch in the rural town of Darby, Montana. However, in real life, it’s the Chief Joseph Ranch, a 2,500-acre working cattle ranch owned and operated by Shane and Angela Libel and their family. They purchased the land in 2012, six years before the filming of Yellowstone’s premiere season, and have gleefully leaned into the ranch’s popularity since the series first aired in 2018.

The name Chief Joseph Ranch refers to the land's history; in 1887, Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce tribe journeyed across the land along with his people to escape the U.S. Army during the Nez Perce War (per the ranch's website). Originally called the Shelton Ranch upon settlement in 1880 and then the Ford-Hollister Ranch in 1914, owner and glass tycoon William S. Ford sold the ranch in the 1950s before the name was officially changed to Chief Joseph Ranch in honor of the pioneering Nez Perce leader.

Season 4 Episode 9 of Yellowstone Photo: Peacock

The main house on the property, the Ford-Hollister Lodge, serves as the main Dutton home in the series and is where the Libel family actually lives when Yellowstone isn't filming. Fans will recognize the imposing 6,000-square-foot, wood-and-stone structure from the countless scenes that take place inside; family dinners that devolve into shouting matches, late nights sipping whiskey in front of the fire place, and much more.

“I’ll tell you what’s extraordinarily humbling: sitting in my living room watching this show that is filmed in my house, and the show is watched by millions and millions of people worldwide,” Shane Libel told TV Insider. “I sit there and realize that, to millions of people, my house is quintessential Montana.”

The star structure as well as the other buildings on the land are delicate and contribute to the ranch being considered a historic landmark. Its preservation is something that series location manager Mark Jarrett takes very seriously during the filming process.

“There were rubber mats on the floor to protect the wood. People put booties over their construction boots if it was raining,” Jarrett explained to the New York Post. “The crew was very receptive. They understood the entire ranch was a “hot” set. You couldn’t even drive into the grass.”

Season 4 Episode 9 of Yellowstone Photo: Peacock

If you’ve always wanted to know what it was like to live on a working ranch, that dream can be yours — for a small amount of time and a price. When the cameras aren’t rolling, the Libel family rents out some of the properties on the ranch, allowing die-hard fans of the Western series to stay the night and immerse themselves in the show’s universe.

Two cabins are available to rent, both of which have been featured on the show.

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) appear in Season 5 Episode 5 of Yellowstone. Photo: Peacock

Specifically, you can rent the Fisherman Cabin, which served as home to the late Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), John’s eldest child who died tragically in the first season, and the Ben Cook Cabin, which houses Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), John’s right-hand man and Beth Dutton’s husband.

And if you do choose to take on this experience, all-night stays include a walking tour of the ranch, highlighting the beautiful Montana vistas viewers know and love.

