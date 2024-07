What’s on the Olympics Today? (July 29, 2024)

The men's team gymnastics final, five swimming finals and the first look at the U.S. women's basketball are all in store today.

The 2024 Paris Olympics roll on and the United States’ leads the medal count, entering Monday, July 29 with 12 (three gold, six silver, and three bronze).

They’ll be looking to add to that today with finals in men’s team gymnastics, diving and swimming, which will see five final races play out.

And the U.S. women's basketball team start their Olympics campaign with a group stage match against Japan.

Here’s what’s on tap.

(All times Eastern. Schedule subject to change)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.: Women’s Rugby – United States vs. France (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11 a.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying Heats

11:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

2:30 p.m.-3:55 p.m.: Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 400 IM Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

Diving – Men’s Synchro Platform Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

Surfing – Day 3 Report

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Czech Republic (REPLAY)

3 a.m.-4 a.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – Italy vs. Australia (LIVE)

4 a.m.-5 a.m.: Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

5 a.m.-7 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8:45 a.m.: Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)

9:35 a.m.-10:40 a.m.: Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11 a.m.: Women’s Rugby – United States vs. France (REPLAY)

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.: Archery – Men’s Team Bronze Match and Final

1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: Rowing – Qualifying

2:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m.: Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle Final

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.: Basketball – Pregame

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.: Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-6 p.m.: Men’s Handball – France vs. Norway

6 p.m.-7 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – France vs. Germany

7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Spain (REPLAY)

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final (REPLAY)

9 p.m.-11 p.m.: Equestrian – Eventing Finals (REPLAY)

11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China (REPLAY)

12:30-2 a.m.: Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Japan (REPLAY)

E!

4 a.m.-5 a.m.: Badminton – Qualifying Round

5 a.m.-6 a.m.: Diving – Men’s Synchro Platform Final (LIVE)

6 a.m.-6:15 a.m.: Rowing – Qualifying (LIVE)

6:15 a.m.-7 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Switzerland vs. Spain (LIVE)

7 a.m.-10 a.m.: Equestrian – Eventing Finals (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11 a.m.: Women’s Volleyball – Turkey vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:15 a.m.: Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Semifinal

11:20 a.m.-12:05 p.m.: Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.: Fencing – Qualifying

1 p.m.-2 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Latvia vs. Switzerland

2 p.m.-3 p.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – Sweden vs. Qatar (LIVE)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Rugby – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.: Fencing – Women’s Sabre and Men’s Foil Finals

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sailing – Day 2 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tennis – Day 3 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.: Surfing – Day 3 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.: Water Polo, Badminton, Table Tennis, Handball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.: Shooting, Judo, Boxing, Fencing, and More