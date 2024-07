What’s on the Olympics Today (July 27, 2024)

Now that the Opening Ceremony is concluded, there's nothing but sports action on tap, including the first medal events of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics have formally started, with an eye-popping Opening Ceremony kicking off a global festival of sports and culture.

The first medals will be awarded Saturday, July 27, including in diving, skateboarding, and shooting, so perhaps viewers will see who the first American to mount an Olympic podium will be. Other notable events include men’s gymnastics, the U.S. men’s soccer team taking on New Zealand, and the U.S. women’s water polo team squaring off against Greece.

Here’s what’s on tap across NBC’s family of networks. And for a comprehensive listing of events, visit NBCOlympics.com.

Bronze medalist Jagger Eaton of the United States pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Skateboarding Men's Park Final on May 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

NBC

5 a.m.-5:50 a.m.: Diving – Women’s Synchro Springboard Final (LIVE)

5:50 a.m.-7:30 a.m.: Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 1) (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 a.m.-9 a.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Cuba (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.: Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Rugby – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying Heats

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 2) (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.: Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece

1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.: Rugby – Men’s Final (LIVE)

2:30-4 p.m.: Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

4 p.m.-5 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.: Cycling – Men’s Time Trial

8 p.m.-11 p.m.:

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying

Diving – Women’s Synchro Springboard Final

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.:

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing – Day 1 Report

USA NETWORK

3 a.m.-3:30 a.m.: Rowing – Qualifying (LIVE)

3:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m.: Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage (LIVE)

4:30-5 a.m: Badminton – Qualifying

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:15-7:45 a.m.: Rowing – Qualifying

7:45 a.m.-9 a.m.: Volleyball – Italy vs. Brazil (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: Badminton – Qualifying

9:35 a.m.-10:45 a.m.: Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m.: Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.: Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

1 p.m.-3 p.m.: Men’s Soccer – United States vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Volleyball – United States vs. Argentina (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.: Fencing – Women’s Epee and Men’s Sabre Finals

6 p.m.-7 p.m.: Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece (REPLAY)

7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal Game and Final (REPLAY)

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Men’s Basketball – Germany vs. Japan

9:30-10:30 p.m.: Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. France

10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.: Rowing – Qualifying (REPLAY)

11 p.m.-12 a.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Cuba (REPLAY)

12 a.m.-2 a.m.: Men’s Soccer – United States vs. New Zealand (REPLAY)

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.: Shooting – Mixed Team Air Rifle Final (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.: Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-9:35 a.m.: Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

9:35 a.m.-10 a.m.: Rugby – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:15 a.m.: Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Slovenia

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.: Men’s Basketball – France vs. Brazil (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Argentina (LIVE)

3:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m.: Men’s Basketball – Canada vs. Greece (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: Boxing – Elimination Rounds

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Shooting – Mixed Team Air Rifle Final (REPLAY)

E!

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.: Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 1) (LIVE)

7:30-8 a.m.: Badminton – Qualifying

8 a.m.-9:10 a.m.: Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Hungary (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 2) (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1:10 p.m.: Canoeing – Women’s Slalom Qualifying (LIVE)

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Qualifying

2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 3) (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

During the Paris Olympics, every event will be broadcast live on Peacock. Here are the Peacock exclusives:

6 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tennis – Day 1

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.: Surfing – Day 1

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.: Field Hockey, Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.: Handball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Fencing, and More