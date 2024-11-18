Why Michael Bublé Compared “Special,” “Unique” Sofronio to Bruno Mars & Michael Jackson

Lauren-Michael Sellers Transcends the Competition with "Hold On To Me" | The Voice Knockouts | NBC

When a Voice contestant is compared to music's biggest superstars, you know they're something special.

On The Voice, there are Artists who grow and change over the course of the show, and then there are those who just feel like megastars from the moment they open their mouths. Sofronio Vasquez is one of those singers, and during his Knockout performance on Season 26 tonight, he drew comparisons to some of the biggest names in pop music.

For his Knockout round as a member of Team Michael, Vasquez chose Dusty Springfield's legendary soul hit "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me," and even in rehearsals it was clear he'd made a good choice. Mega Mentor Jennifer Hudson was so moved by his work that we almost didn't need to see the final performance. Still, Vasquez took the stage, and he definitely made his mark.

Watch Sofronio Vasquez's Performance on The Voice Season 26 Knockouts

Jeremy Beloate, Kiara Vega and Sofronio Vasquez on The Voice Season 26 Episode 14. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Competing against fellow Team Michael members Jeremy Beloate and Kiara Vega, Vasquez went last in the trio of performers, and he used the moment wisely. Commanding the stage and the crowd, and even falling to his knees at the end of the performance, he earned a massive ovation, and praise from the Coaches, even as Beloate was also receiving accolades that suggested he might win.

But of course, the final word was Bublé's, and as he was set to make his decisions, he went back to Hudson, and the way she'd reacted to hearing Vasquez sing in the rehearsal room.

"Sofronio, she threw her shoes at you," Bublé said. "She literally was, like, knocked out. I was so proud of you. I love watching you grow."

Though he made sure to tell Beloate to keep in touch if no one hit the Steal button (fortunately Snoop swooped in), in the end, Bublé chose Vasquez as the winner, sending the singer through to the Playoffs, for very good reason.

"He's special, he's unique," Bublé explained to the cameras after the Knockout. "He reminds me of a mix between Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson. If I was Jennifer Hudson, I would have been throwing my shoes at him."

So, with comparisons to megastars who loom over the entirety of pop music, Vasquez gets through to the Playoffs, and a shot at The Voice championship. Clearly, Bublé is betting big on this singer, and we're eager to see how far he can go.

Catch new weekly episodes of The Voice on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Miss an episode? Not to worry — stream it on Peacock the very next day!