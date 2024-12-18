Voight Watching Olinsky’s Funeral From Afar After Being Disinvited Is Crushing

The Best of Burgess: Season 12... So Far | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Olinsky's untimely death absolutely rocked the Intelligence Unit on Chicago P.D., but most of all Voight.

There have been dozens, dare we say, hundreds of jaw-dropping moments on Chicago P.D. throughout the years. Still, many fans will agree one of the biggest gut punches was the brutal murder of Intelligence Unit fan favorite Detective Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas).

The string of dominos that fell to result in Olinsky's death was truly mind-boggling. It all began after Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) son was tragically murdered by the ruthless criminal Kevin Bingham. In seeking revenge, Voight and Olinsky joined efforts to bring Bingham down, and not by any means legally. Voight made Bingham dig his own grave and shot him. Olinsky later moved the body to avoid suspicions, but right when everyone thought the coast was clear, an investigation into Bingham's death was launched. Olinksy's DNA was found at the murder scene, leading to the detective's swift imprisonment.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 3 Episode 9. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Despite taking the full heat, Olinksy refused to snitch on Voight, trusting they'd noodle a solution. Before Voight could move mountains to clear Olinsky's reputation and see him set free, Olinsky was stabbed in prison and died from his injuries after doctors failed to save him. Voight was utterly devastated and would be forever haunted by the loss.

Olinsky's death had a ripple effect on the Intelligence Unit, with his presence felt long after his tragic passing. But one of the most heart-shattering realities is that Voight didn't get a dignified goodbye.

Hank Voight's final goodbye to Olinsky was heart-wrenching

Privy to Voight's influence over her late husband's life, Olinsky's wife Meredith (Melissa Carlson) felt particularly contemptuous toward the Intelligence Unit commander in the days leading up to Olinsky's funeral during the Season 6 premiere ("New Normal"). Voight managed to strike a deal with the Deputy Superintendent for a letter of exoneration for Olinsky, clearing his name to the world and allowing Meredith to collect his pension, but this did little to provide comfort.

None of Voight's efforts accomplished everyone's true wishes: for Olinsky to be back. Just as Voight got to work on his tie for the funeral, he heard a knock at the door. It was Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) with a troubling update.

"Everything all right?" Voight asked while continuing to get ready.

"Yeah," Trudy told him nervously. "Hank, I tried calling but..."

"What is it, Trudy?" Voight asked.

"I just got off the phone with Meredith," Trudy explained. "She would prefer it if you did not attend the funeral."

Trudy waited as Voight processed this blow. After a beat, he nodded. "I understand," Voight told Trudy as she left to join the service.

But true to his renegade nature, Voight wouldn't allow anything to make him miss his best friend's burial. To respect Meredith's wishes and avoid a scene, Voight watched the service out of eyeshot, across the street from the church.

It was a genuinely tear-jerking scene as the Intelligence Unit officers exited the church as Olinksy's pallbearers. The P.D. fan favorites stared ahead numbly as they carried Olinksy's coffin to the hearse, with the surrounding congregation of CPD officials watching with sadness. After the coffin was placed inside the vehicle, the CPD all raised their hands in salute to their fallen colleague. Raising his hand shakily along with them, Voight gave his friend a tearful final salute in secret.

Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 5 Episode 16. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

While no one can deny Olinsky's P.D. farewell was heartbreaking, he's never truly left the Windy City precinct after recruiting many of the Intelligence Unit O.G.s. Everyone still looks back on Olinsky with reverence, and Voight's never been the same since losing his best friend. When Voight found himself in a life-or-death situation in P.D. Season 11, it was Olinsky who appeared as a hallucination to embolden him to keep fighting.

Olinsky continues to haunt the narrative both literally and figuratively, and Chi-Hards have no complaints; they'll soak up any moment of remembrance for Olinsky, a P.D. legend.

