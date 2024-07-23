The Best of Kevin Hart on The Tonight Show (Vol. 1)

Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey and more stars are showcased in a preview for the Peacock series premiering Sept. 5.

Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson and More Are Front and Center in Fight Night Trailer

Feast your eyes on a gritty ’70s flashback — and Kevin Hart in “Chicken Man” mode!

Peacock just dropped an intriguing trailer for its upcoming series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, starring Hart, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, Chloe Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, and Lori Harvey.

Running 2 1/2 minutes, the full-length teaser showcases the stacked cast and is steeped head-to-toe in a groovy period vibe. Viewers are whisked back to Atlanta circa 1970, when the hotly anticipated series, premiering on Peacock on September 5, takes place.

What is Fight Night about?

Created by Shaye Ogbonna and based on the acclaimed 2020 iHeart true-crime podcast of the same name, the show is inspired by one of the largest armed robberies in the country's history and relates how Atlanta was transformed into the "Black Mecca" of the United States.

Fight Night focuses on Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams, a hustler whose life gets totally clucked up when he’s accused of a daring robbery that actually happened. The brazen theft coincided with boxer and icon Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback match.

A Dramatic Preview

“This is gonna be a night we’ll never forget,” vows Hart, in character as Chicken Man, who's front and center in the preview. The tantalizing teaser leaves a lasting impression of its own.

Scenes flash from boxers in the ring to roulette wheels spinning to dancers grooving to spouses sparring to men in curlers under beauty-parlor dryers to executions with guns blazing to murder-scene investigations. In other words, the limited series has something for everyone.

“This case has taken on a life of its own. These men are killers,” declares Cheadle as J.D. Hudson, one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force who’s out to solve the crime.

“The story of Atlanta started with a hustle,” a title card reads. “Based on some sh*t that really happened.”

Needless to say, we’re in.

Watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, premiering Sept. 5, 2024 on Peacock.