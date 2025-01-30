The Voice Is Partnering with Black Tap for a Sweet New Treat

This partnership is about to get a 4-Chair Turn from our taste buds. The family burger restaurant chain Black Tap is partnering with NBC's singing competition series The Voice on a sweet new treat that's bursting with flavor. Learn all about it here.

How to get a The Voice CrazyShake

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In addition to its burgers, Black Tap is known for its over-the-top dessert creations called "CrazyShakes," which come in flavors like Cookies 'n Cream Supreme, The CakeShake, which has a full slice of birthday cake on top, and Strawberry Shortcake. And starting January 31, the chain will introduce The Voice CrazyShake, a brand-new custom flavor.

The Voice CrazyShake is only available until February 11, and you can get it at any of the seven United States Black Tap locations: 35th street, SoHo, Downtown Disney, Nashville, Miami, Dallas and Las Vegas.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Eats Doritos in an Unusually Specific Way

Nashville residents can even sip from a red chair

Fans in Music City can add even more Voice fun to their Black Tap visit. The Voice Chair will be at the Nashville location and available for photo opportunities while the partnership lasts.

Try Adam Levine's sticky-sweet ribeye recipe

Looking for more foodie inspiration from The Voice? Look no further than Coach Adam Levine's go-to recipe for ribeye steak, which he shared with Parade in 2011. “To me, the fattier the cut, the better the steak. That’s probably why I love ribeyes — because they are the fattiest steaks you could possibly eat,” Levine explained.

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 13, Episode 21A. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

His marinade is a mixture of Dijon mustard, salt, Worcerstershire sauce, and plenty of honey. “I like to add a lot of honey, because when it chars over the heat, it gets toasty and smoky and just awesome,” Levine said. He chills the mixture for 30 minutes before brushing it across the meat, then cooks on the grill. This trick makes even the least-appealing part of the steak delicious. “The gristle is my favorite part! Everyone thinks gristle is this horrible thing and you should stay away from it. They cut it off,” he said. “But with the honey added to it, it tastes so good, it should be illegal.”

RELATED: This Unexpected, Sugary Breakfast Gets Taylor Kinney "Ready for the Day"

The Voice Season 27 premieres with a brand new, two-hour episode on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock