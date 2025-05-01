Kelly Clarkson Wants To Be Stranded On A Desert Island With Jennifer Hudson

All About TODAY's New Cookbook, Full of Recipes From Your Faves

For fans of food and TODAY, it doesn't get any bigger — or tastier — than this.

April 29, 2025, marked the release of the highly anticipated TODAY cookbook, a collaborative effort from all your favorites! TODAY Loves Food: Recipes from America's Favorite Kitchen is now available in hardcover wherever books are sold, and the cookbook is everything viewers need to feel like they're in the kitchen with their favorite stars.

Officially penned by TODAY.com senior food editor Emi Boscamp, Katie Stilo, Debbie Cohen Kosofsky, and the TODAY Show Family and Friends, TODAY Loves Food reflects the sense of family that permeates through every episode of the long-running morning show.

"This book contains recipes from those who have made appearances dozens (if not hundreds) of times, known for their tried-and-true techniques, as well as those who have only recently joined us, a new generation of home cooks, offering fresh and exciting methods," wrote Boscamp about the cookbook.

"We've evolved as the food world has, but we've never wavered in our goal to deliver accessible, affordable and comforting recipes that teach you something new — and that's what this book is all about," she continued.

Here's what cookbook lovers can expect from TODAY's new cookbook

Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer on TODAY Season 7, Episode 32. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

So, what can longtime TODAY viewers expect from TODAY Loves Food: Recipes from America's Favorite Kitchen? Inspired by some of the show's legendary cooking segments, the cookbook will feature fine-tuned recipes from some of the most talented chefs in America — but don't let that intimidate you.

Every recipe in TODAY Loves Food is approachable and easy to execute — and that's by design.

"We don't ask world-renowned chefs who come on the show for their restaurant recipes; we ask them for the recipes they make when they're exhausted on a Sunday after a long week of professional cooking," Boscamp explained.

In addition, stars like Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, and even former anchor Hoda Kotb have contributed their favorite family recipes, all reflecting their personalities and palates.

Daly may have put it best when he said: "If you're stuck in a meal-making rut, this book will be your best friend!"

TODAY Loves Food: Recipes from America's Favorite Kitchen (Abrams; April 29, 2025; U.S. $35.00; Hardcover) is now available for purchase.

