Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart Talk Roommates Show and New Yorkers' Opinions on the Knicks

Exactly How Big Are the Coaches' Chairs on NBC's The Voice? Bigger Than You Think!

If you're going to mentor the next generation of musical talent, you might as well be comfortable, right? We are, of course, talking about the Coach chairs on NBC's The Voice, which returns tonight for Season 26!

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Since 2011, those dependable revolving seats have helped change the lives of musicians from all over the country. The whole concept of Blind Auditions, in which the Coaches are meant to choose worthy contestants based on their talent alone, is what makes the show unique — and the chairs play a big part in that process. But have you ever wondered just how big they are? Well, we have an answer!

RELATED: Watch The Voice Coaches Snoop, Buble, Gwen & Reba Belt a Motown Classic to Hype Season 26

How big are the Coach chairs on The Voice? The dimensions of The Voice's custom-built chairs — which weigh a whopping 755 pounds each! — are as follows: Width – 4’

Height – 7’4”

Depth – 4’

The Voice Coaches: Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg during the Season 26 premiere of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Given their incredible heft, you can imagine these posterior-resting vessels do more than just rotate. All four come equipped with adjustable seat heaters, two armrests with integrated chrome cup holders, fold away tablets/writing table, and stereo headrest speakers. According to The Voice's production team, the chairs are "fabricated and assembled by a team that builds training simulators for the Special Forces Division of the U.S. military, using some of the same mechanical components."

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

Some other fun features include the following:

An aluminum reinforced fiberglass shell cast from a mold of a one of a kind, hand sculpted original, and then painted with a metallic automobile finish.

Over 1,400 individual color changing LED modules with the possibility of displaying over 16 million color options.

Over 30 independent lighting channels to control the various areas of lighting on the chair.

Over 200 feet of electrical cable throughout the interior body and base of the chair.

An electrical motor that weighs in at only 3 pounds, that is geared to make it capable of moving over 1,000 pounds at a rate of up to 1,500 rpms.

Three levels of safety programed into its operation controller that insures it will not spin past the 180-degree point.

How to Watch The Voice

Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Buble during the coach performance ahead of Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice Season 26 premieres Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams next-day on Peacock. The new season's roster of Coaches includes Reba McEntire (fresh off her Season 25 victory alongside champion Asher HaVon) and Gwen Stefani (winner of Season 19 alongside Carter Rubin) — and a pair of newcomers: Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg.

Season 25 of The Voice, which scored five Emmy nominations, is currently streaming on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!