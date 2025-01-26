Adam Levine Says This Sticky Ingredient Makes His Ribeye Recipe So "Awesome"

Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend Get Deep | Behind the Mic | The Voice

"It gets toasty and smoky and just awesome,” the Voice Season 27 Coach said about his recipe for his favorite cut of steak.

Blake Shelton once said on The Voice that Adam Levine is “constantly thinking about food,” so it’s no surprise the Maroon 5 frontman has a steak recipe that’ll make your mouth water and have you firing up the grill.

While The Voice Coach previously told Parade he’s not a professional-level chef, he is proud of a few dishes. “I’m pretty useless in the kitchen, to be totally honest. My instincts are not good,” he said in 2011. “But I make really good eggs — the most artistically perfect eggs on earth — a pretty good poached salmon, and really good steak.”

So what exactly goes into this steak recipe? For starters, grab yourself a ribeye. Read on to find out Levine’s favorite steak recipe, the sweet ingredient he adds to the marinade, and why it works so well.

Adam Levine prepares his ribeyes in a sweet marinade

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: Lewis Jacobs/NBC

In 2011, Levine shared his favorite recipe for ribeye steak with Parade. Why use a ribeye and not, say, a New York strip or filet mignon? “To me, the fattier the cut, the better the steak. That’s probably why I love ribeyes — because they are the fattiest steaks you could possibly eat,” Levine told the publication.

To make Levine’s ribeye recipe, he first prepares a sweet and savory marinade made with Dijon mustard, salt, Worcestershire sauce, and lots of honey. Before he brushes the marinade over the steaks and cooks them on the grill, he chills the mixture in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

“I like to add a lot of honey, because when it chars over the heat, it gets toasty and smoky and just awesome,” Levine told Parade.

Indeed, adding a sugar component to a marinade not only browns the meat, but also helps enhance the flavor. “When grilled, the sugar caramelizes and produces the ultimate charred crust,” America’s Test Kitchen explains, while Bon Appetit notes that sugar “helps to keep the meat tender.”

While gristle doesn’t have the most delicious reputation, Levine told Parade that the honey in his recipe makes it taste better. “The gristle is my favorite part! Everyone thinks gristle is this horrible thing and you should stay away from it. They cut it off,” he said. “But with the honey added to it, it tastes so good, it should be illegal.”

Find Levine’s full ribeye recipe on Parade.

Adam Levine's diet also includes a specific vegetable that's always in his fridge

Adam Levine with Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

In a 2024 interview with Men’s Health, Levine revealed that he always keeps his refrigerator — his giant, walk-in refrigerator — stocked with vegetables, specifically bell peppers. “I think those are the best things you can put in your body everyday,” he said, noting how the veggie is high in Vitamin C.

"You can eat anything you want when you’re younger, and then all of a sudden you can't,” he told the magazine about how his diet has evolved. “Who likes veggies when they're young? But now I love veggies, which is funny.”

Nutritious fruit is also part of Levine’s daily diet. “I love me some berries,” he added. “I pound berries in the morning.”

While Levine is definitely very mindful of what he eats, he isn’t always so regimented. He’s been known to sneak a sandwich while filming The Voice and has a sweet tooth for anything chocolate with peanut butter. And, of course, the occasional ribeye.